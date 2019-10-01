Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson was quick to point out to his team the root of the Pirates’ 32-26 loss to Seymour on Friday, Sept. 27.
In the games the Pirates have lost this season, it wasn’t because they didn’t play well. It was a lack of effort and attitude.
Seymour moved to 2-3 on the season while Collinsville dropped to 3-2. Patterson said Seymour was a challenge, but it came back to the Pirates’ effort that let them down.
“We didn’t play with enough energy,” Patterson said. “Last week, we were fast and physical and this week we weren’t. That’s a direct correlation of the score. We’re just trying to get back to the basics and get everything cleaned up so we can play fast and not have to think like we’ve been preaching all along.”
Still, Patterson said Seymour did play well.
“Seymour is not a bad team,” Patterson said. “The two losses they had were to good teams. Windthorst is good and City View could possibly contend for a district title. They really attacked the perimeter really well and got the ball on the edge. They hit us with a couple plays we had rehearsed. Overall, I don’t know if was the road trip or what, but we didn’t play with a lot of energy.”
There were some bright spots in Patterson’s eyes as he feels the offense took a step in the right direction.
“We threw the ball better than we have all year long,” Patterson said. “[Luis Hernandez] threw for 167 yards and a touchdown. He would have thrown for 200 yards if we didn’t have some drops. Coming from the Slot-T to what we do offensively, he’s had to grow a whole lot. He was making good reads. It was the first time I’ve seen him comfortable in our offense and he didn’t look nervous. That is the positive part to take away. We ran and threw the ball well, but we just didn’t play with effort. If we can get that intensity, everything else will fall together.”
Headed into their matchup with Seymour, Patterson said he had a small feeling the team might struggle.
“It was going to be a tough week,” Patterson said. “The six weeks were up so we were dealing with grades. We had lightning the first two days that didn’t allow us to practice, but we knew it was going to be a tough week. Big-time programs tend to handle big-time adversity, but we’re getting there.”
Patterson said the team had a good practice this week and is looking forward to playing Lindsay on Friday, Oct. 4 before the Pirates begin district play against Valley View.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
