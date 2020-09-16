The Collinsville Pirates found themselves in shootouts the first two games of the season, but last week against Peaster, they had their lowest-scoring game so far.
At 2-0 headed into the game, the Pirates earned their first loss of the season — an 18-12 defeat.
Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson was quick to give Peaster credit for its defensive performance.
“They did a really good job on us defensively,” Patterson said. “We didn’t play very well and that didn’t help us at all. We didn’t play very well on the offensive line or the secondary and I felt like it was a game which we were out-muscled. That was a little bit surprising. They were very physical. I thought they played tougher than we did.”
He never wants his team to lose, but Patterson said the loss was illuminating as they gear up for district play next week against Lindsay.
“I think it was probably the best thing for us,” Patterson said. “I think when you get 2-0, sometimes you forget about how important the small things are. The way you practice is huge and it was a great lesson. I told them after the game that I wasn’t mad because we can’t just show up. We just can’t be good. There has to be work put in.”
Patterson said he’d rather learn these lessons now than in district play.
The Pirates will host S&S Consolidated at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and the Rams are undefeated on the season at 2-0.
Like the Pirates, the Rams are in the second year of their system and Patterson said it is clear they are much further along than they were last season.
Collinsville defeated S&S 42-28 last year.
The Rams will sport a run-first offense and Patterson feels good about how his team has dealt with running games through the first three weeks.
Defensively, the Rams are riding high as they haven’t given up a point yet, posting shutouts over Tom Bean and Callisburg to start the season.
Patterson was the previous coach at S&S before head coach Joshua Aleman took over. Patterson said it was weird playing at S&S last year, but that oddity has worn off.
“That’s a big deal,” Patterson said. “They’re playing pretty well and playing fast on defense. They’re good schematically and you can definitely tell they’re in year two. I had a lot of memories because we broke a lot of school records while I was there. It was a little bit surreal. Last year has nothing to do with this year. It’s a completely different team for us and a completely different team for them.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
