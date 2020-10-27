The playoffs have arrived. The Collinsville Lady Pirates closed out the regular season against Savoy on Friday, Oct. 23, with a 25-3, 25-4, 25-3 sweep.
Collinsville will open the playoffs Friday, Oct. 30, against Itasca in Mineral Wells in the bi-district round.
The Lady Pirates also swept Savoy on Sept. 29, but head coach Melissa Johnson said the team has shown growth since then and it was on display Friday.
“The last time we played Savoy was at their gym and I did have all my players at that point,” Johnson said. “We had some mess-ups so we talked about cleaning up those errors. We didn’t want those to bite us in the butt for playoffs. We had some here and there, but overall, we had a pretty solid game and it was great to have our senior night for our three seniors was great.”
There is still room for improvement, Johnson said.
“We need to clean up our serve-receive and hitting to target and making smart moves,” Johnson said. “There are things we practice that force us to have a quicker reaction. We need to find our setter better so she can set the ball to our attackers better to have some varying attacks and not being so predictable. We have a machine that helps us with that, but it’s much different in the pressure of a game.”
The Lady Pirates bumped their record 13-11 overall and 10-4 in district play, despite dropping their opening district game.
“We do feel like our first district loss against Wolfe City that we showed improvement since then,” Johnson said. “When they came to our gym, we swept them and we felt like that’s how we should have be to start with. We lost two games to Tom Bean, but we beat Tioga, which is our big rival twice. We lost to Dodd City in three games and that was our lowest. We can’t win a playoff game if we play like that.”
Collinsville has been preparing for the playoffs the past week and Johnson said her team is working on the mental part of its game as well as its consistency from set to set.
Johnson said she doesn’t know much about the Wampus Cats, but did acknowledge they are similar to Savoy.
“The only film that I’ve got on them is highlight videos,” Johnson said. “Itasca only has three 2A schools in their district so they were automatically in the playoffs. With that said, Tom Bean gets a bye and us as the second seed gets the third seed. They may be a little bit better than Savoy. I’m sure they’re excited to go to playoffs like we are.”
The decision to hold the game in Mineral Wells didn’t come easily for both schools, but in the end, they were able to secure the neutral site despite it being over an hour and a half away for both teams.
“Crazily enough, I messaged over 40 schools and nobody is open,” Johnson said. “We thought about flipping for either home gym, but it was very difficult to find an open gym. All the bigger schools are shut down to public and they’re not hosting to get through the district season. We wouldn’t want to go down to Itasca and have everyone show up and lose because we don’t have home court advantage.”
Collinsville has made the playoffs four consecutive seasons under Johnson, but this season has certainly had its ups and downs.
The Lady Pirates already had to quarantine much of their team early in district play, but headed into Friday’s game, they have two more in quarantine.
“As a coach, even when I lost five to quarantine, I don’t want to have excuses,” Johnson said. “I was even fearful that we wouldn’t make it to Friday. I’ve got my starters. I know the girls are excited and I’m sure they’d love to fast forward through practice, but I’m not sure they realize the full scope of it. It’s expected to go, especially for the ones that made the regional tournament last year.”
Last season, the Lady Pirates made it to the regional tournament before falling to the eventual state champion Crawford.
If Collinsville is going to be successful this season, Johnson said it’s imperative the Lady Pirates find their pre-game routine.
“Continuity among each other is key,” Johnson said. “We’re just taking it day by day and practice by practice. We can’t worry about the next round because we have to worry about Friday’s game. We need that good routine. We can usually tell how things are going to go after that. Both teams are going to make mistakes. We’re excited about making it to the playoffs, but we just want everyone to play their role.”
