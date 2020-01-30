Collinsville’s Carrie Johnson had 40 points in a win over Lindsay last Friday.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, she followed that up with 25 points in a 67-47 victory over Sam Rayburn, but Johnson did more than lead her team in scoring for yet another game.
She continued to make history.
The senior shooting guard eclipsed the 3,000-point mountain and did so with her patented 3-point shot.
Johnson made five 3s in the game, but acknowledged after the game that once she stopped thinking about breaking 3,000 points, she was able to relax.
Her father and coach Daniel Johnson had a front-row seat for the milestone and said he was overjoyed about the accomplishment.
“As a coach, when you have a kid who has scored 2,000 in [Brittney] Fields and 3,000 in Carrie, that’s a big-time honor for your program,” Johnson said. “As a dad, I couldn’t be more proud knowing all the time she put it. It feels great. I was excited. I almost called timeout. I knew she was going to be excited, but the team and the game came first. Once she put that thing down, I was smiling from ear to ear.”
Johnson also said once Carrie shook off the nerves, she began playing much better.
“She started off really cold,” Johnson said. “It took her six shots to get that 3, but once she hit that, it went back to normal. She hit five 3s and had nine assists with six rebounds. Once that point got out of the way, our flow was better and we just started playing better as a team.”
Carrie Johnson now sits at 3,022 points.
Aside from her lethal, long-range abilities, Johnson also gets her teammates involved as she is also three assists away from 900.
Fields also primed the offense against Sam Rayburn with 16 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“I thought Brittney played well,” Daniel Johnson said. “She did her job offensively. She made a lot of layups and had a couple of blocked shots as well. It’s a good feeling to have two players on the team that can score 25. 16 is a lot of points. I thought she played an outstanding game and thought she did her job very well.”
Katy Claytor added 10 rebounds, six assists and seven steals with six points. Katie Johnson also had 10 points.
The game wasn’t always a blowout as the Lady Pirates led by just six points at halftime at 26-20 and Daniel Johnson said he had a serious talk with them in the locker room.
“Carrie and Brittney were in single digits at halftime, but we just weren’t playing well,” Johnson said. “We held them to 20 in the first half, but we normally average 40. I thought we were playing good defense, but we just weren’t hitting any shots. At halftime, I had a stern talk with them about effort and energy and getting into the flow of the game. We needed to move the ball better and get more offensive rebounds.”
Collinsville woke from its slumber in the third quarter and steamrolled Sam Rayburn for a 22-6 advantage to give it the necessary cushion to close out the game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way we came out in the second half and showed that we’re the No. 12 team in the state,” Johnson said. “Our defense was the main thing. We discussed how we wanted to get rebounds and our transition game got hotter. We moved the ball better and our shooters got hot. Our kids have roles and our role players did a good job getting players the ball.”
Johnson said he thought the team’s chemistry paid off against a difficult Sam Rayburn team.
“Sam Rayburn plays us hard every time,” Johnson said. “We only beat them by eight last game. They’re a lot better than their record. They started off playing very good defense. I thought they made us uncomfortable with their box-and-1 on us. They were playing zone on us and manning up on Carrie. Then they double-teamed Brittney, but we settled in and never looked back.”
Collinsville will continue district play Friday, Jan. 31, against Valley View.
Johnson said he wants to see his team offensively engaged early and crash the boards better.
“It wasn’t one of our best games,” Johnson said. “We had a big game against Lindsay and we have a big game against Valley View on Friday. We just wanted to get the win and I thought our girls did a good job not being snake-bit. We know we have a big game. They’re going to be well coached and well prepared. We’re excited about playing them.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.