After leading her team to the regional quarterfinal game, Collinsville’s Carrie Johnson is still racking up accolades.
Johnson was recently selected to participate in the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star basketball game Tuesday, July 9, at Arlington Martin High School.
Johnson is the first player from Collinsville to be selected for the game and her coach and father Daniel Johnson said it’s a special moment for their entire family.
“It’s very heartwarming,” Daniel Johnson said. “A lot of people don’t realize the kind of work she does behind the scenes. She works out on her own. She stays 30-45 minutes after practice and she’s done this since 5 years old. As a dad, all those years seeing her go above and beyond, to make an all-star game and score over 2300 points in career, is great to see. What people don’t see is what I see when there is nobody else watching. She’s actually worked for it and that’s what makes me proud as a dad.”
Carrie said she had heard of the tournament before, but now that she’s ready to play in it, she is grateful for the opportunity.
“Obviously it’s a really big honor to even be thought about,” she said. “It makes me feel very proud of all that I have accomplished. I’ve moved to a lot of different schools in my life so I like to think I’m good at getting to know new people. It will be great to see some different styles, but it’s a little nerve-wracking because you don’t know how you’ll fit it. But it’s exciting.”
Carrie said she wants to find a balance between shooting and passing, but her main goal is to just play her own style.
“I want to play my game, which is obviously why I was chosen,” Carrie said. “When I meet the girls, I want to see how they play and adapt. I want to adapt my game, but I want to play my game. I see myself as a shooter and passer. When I can get a shot up I try to, but I’d rather get the easy bucket than the selfish bucket. I want to get my own shots up, but when it comes down to it, I still want to win, so that means getting the ball where it needs to be.”
The game will consist of the top 24 players from Class 1A to Class 4A with Carrie playing on the red squad.
With still one more year of high school basketball to be played, Carrie said she hopes she can use this as a springboard for next season.
“I see it as obviously it’s a great learning opportunity,” she said. “I like to learn from the high competition and hopefully that will help our success more than last year. This is the last year for me and four others on our basketball team, so we want to make it the best year for us and for Collinsville. We’re looking to go all the way.”
Daniel Johnson said Carrie’s selection is also big for the Lady Pirates’ basketball program.
“As a coach, it’s awesome for our program,” Daniel Johnson said. “To have a player represent from your program and for people to see Collinsville, it’s an honor. It shows our program is headed in the right direction. It’s been a long time since we’ve had someone represented like this and she is the first player from Collinsville to make this game.”
With an 81-14 record in Carrie Johnson’s three seasons at Collinsville, Daniel Johnson said the sheer experience Carrie will gain should give the team an extra spark for next season.
“I just want her to have a great experience,” Daniel Johnson said. “That’s all this is. It’s not a win or loss thing and of course you always want to win as a player, but it’s all about the experience. It’s another game to get better in and a chance to be on the elite stage. I think this will help her prepare for our playoff run next year.
“It’s not a secret what our goal is. We want to win it all. I think it will help her get better and better.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
