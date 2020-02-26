The Collinsville Lady Pirates opened the Class 2A playoffs with wins over Poolville and Archer City, but Tuesday, Feb. 25, they ran into fellow district champion Muenster in the regional quarterfinal game.
Collinsville fell behind several times in the game, but still managed to put pressure on the Lady Hornets, testing them until the final whistle before falling 54-44 to end the Lady Pirates’ season.
Head coach Daniel Johnson said his team never relented.
“We practice like we’re coming from behind,” Johnson said. “We practice hard and our kids practice with a lot of determination. I couldn’t be more proud of the heart they have. They've had that the past three years. There is a lot of character on the team. There is no quit. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Lady Pirates’ top two scorers in Carrie Johnson and Brittney Fields were limited to just 23 combined points.
Daniel Johnson said the Lady Hornets had a good game plan defensively and their experience was a key factor in the game.
“They triple-teamed Carrie [Johnson],” Johnson said. “There was one of them on her and there were times she did something and two or three defenders came at her. We have to have her score in order to win and they all know that. They double-teamed Brittney in the paint. I thought Muenster did a really good job. They just played good defense and I don’t want to take anything from them.”
Collinsville trailed 27-18 at halftime, but were only down 14-10 after the first quarter.
“I thought we played better defensively in the first half,” Johnson said. “We held them to 54 points and we average 70 points scored. If we hit our average, we would have been fine. I thought they did a great job defensively and I thought we did a good job defensively. It was just they scored more than us. We lost by 47 the last time we played them, so we've improved.”
Johnson said the 74-27 loss on Nov. 25 wasn’t indicative of what his team was capable of.
“Muenster is a good basketball team,” Johnson said. “I’m just glad we competed at a high level. There are two ways to win. One is on the scoreboard and one is with effort.”
Offensively, the Lady Pirates’ struggled most of the night and Johnson said they could have shot the ball better.
“I don’t think we played bad,” Johnson said. “I think they were just better than us, bottom line.”
Johnson said it was an up-and-down season for the Lady Pirates.
“We had some injuries,” Johnson said. “We went really far in volleyball, so it put us behind a little bit. We had to do a lot of catching up. Carrie got hurt and Brittney got hurt, but we battled through. We peaked early and we were really playing well early. We plateaued in the middle of the season and I thought we peaked again late in the season. We’re really good, but that was a good basketball team that beat us.”
Johnson predicted after the game that the winner of this region would win the state championship. Muenster, Era, Hawkins and Martin’s Mill remain as the four teams left in the region.
Collinsville finished at 30-7 on the year and despite the loss, Johnson said there was much to be proud of this season and that Collinsville will deeply miss its senior class.
“It was the first time in school history this team has gone to the regional quarterfinals two years in a row,” Johnson said. “Carrie, Brittney, Lexie [Martin], Gracie Cavin and Katy Claytor, there is no replacing them. I’ve had them since they were sophomores. One thing they do best is each one of them does something better than the other. That’s what makes them so good.”
