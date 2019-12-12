The Collinsville Lady Pirates’ volleyball team had a successful run this season, advancing to the regional tournament before falling to the eventual state champion Crawford.
The Lady Pirates showed improvement from last season and several players were recognized in the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state selections.
Senior Carrie Johnson and Lexie Martin were both selected to the Class 2A all-state teams.
Johnson was named as a regional all-tournament player as well and Collinsville head coach Melissa Johnson said Carrie was excellent as the team’s setter.
“Just like in football, you can’t play without your quarterback,” Melissa Johnson said of Carrie, her daughter. “I was really pleased with how we were able to hit to target this year and she was able to set a variety of positions. She’s going to try her best to get there and set someone up. As a point guard in basketball, she thrives off setting up her teammates and it’s the same thing in volleyball. That’s what motivated her.”
Martin paced the offense throughout the year and Melissa Johnson said she was a leader on and off the court.
“Lexie Martin started every game and she led in attacks and played her role well,” Johnson said. “To see her get an all-state selection like that, it’s a reflection of her character and competing. All four of the seniors got academic all-state is big too. Not only did they leave a competitive legacy, but they were able to leave that academic legacy. That’s a well-rounded student athlete and they’re as dependable on the court as they are in the classroom.”
Along with Carrie Johnson and Martin, seniors Katy Claytor and Gracie Cavin were named to the academic all-state team.
The Lady Pirates were 32-11 last season and finished 37-11 this season. Melissa Johnson said she was proud of the progress the team made this season.
“We talked this year about improving, not only in our record, but also in our district and improving in our playoff appearance,” Johnson said. “Last year, we took second in district, but this year, we only lost to Lindsay, which went undefeated in district and we were the only team to take them to five sets. Making that appearance in the regional tournament was big time for us. I was really pleased with how the program went this year.”
The Lady Pirates will have to rerack next season with the departure of a wealth of seniors.
Johnson said she looks forward to see what next year’s squad will look like.
“With graduating four seniors, that leaves me with seven returners,” Johnson said. “We’re going to be young. Even though it will be a continuation of the program, this will be another development year. We’ll have to spend some time this summer and get in some quicker action than what they’re used to. This year, we had five returners and six new girls and I had to come up with a new game plan. I’m excited to challenge myself as a coach to come up with a different strategy.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
