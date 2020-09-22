A week after suffering their first loss of the season, the Collinsville Pirates responded with a 28-3 victory over S&S Consolidated.
Head coach Garrett Patterson said he was impressed with his team’s bounce-back performance, especially when it came to correcting the flaws in the Pirates’ 18-12 loss to Peaster.
“Some of the things we wanted to correct from the previous week, we were able to correct and that really helped us defensively,” Patterson said. “Our secondary play was our biggest concern and we did a really good job not giving up big plays. We really had to fit our gaps and made sure we were aligned correctly and S&S was big up front and moved us a couple times, but we did a pretty good job that whole night.”
Patterson said he could tell in the week of practice leading up to their tilt with S&S that the Pirates were on the right track.
“The three biggest things were our offensive line play, special teams and the defensive back play,” Patterson said. “We emphasized a lot and took our time and were very thorough in practice. We had some drill adjustments. We changed our deep snapper and we just made some tweaks.”
The Pirates more than doubled their offensive output from their game against Peaster, but Patterson said part of their game plan was to methodically control the ball.
“We could have punched one in and made it 35, but the pace of play, we were trying to limit their possessions more than anything,” Patterson said. “We played very, very, very slowly and it’s game to game depending on who you’re playing. It was about keeping the ball away from their offense and keep them off the field. Slowing down your pace of play, getting first downs and keeping them on the sidelines is the best way to go about it.”
Patterson said he thought the Pirates could take advantage of S&S’s defensive backfield and as a result, wideout Nathan Bocanegra had over 100 yards of receiving and a touchdown.
The Pirates’ ground game was also productive.
“Running the football, we were very balanced,” Patterson said. “We had several ball carriers carry the ball and it keeps them from keying in on one kid. You’re always having to adjust against different ball carriers and it just balances it up a lot and makes the defensive coordinator have to defend multiple things.”
Overall, Patterson said it was the Pirates’ most complete game of the year.
“I thought we played the whole entirety of the four quarters,” Patterson said. “That was a really good feeling. There wasn’t a whole lot to have to get better at. This week we don’t have to harp on much. When you’re playing Lindsay and they’re in the top 10, you don’t have to say to pick it up a level. We already know it’s on the table.”
As the Pirates transition to district play, they are facing the No. 4 team in Class 2A Division I according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Patterson said there is nothing the Pirates can do about having such a tough opponent the first week of district play.
“You don’t control that,” Patterson said. “Whether it’s now or later, you’re going to have to play them at some point in time. You don’t have games built in to get going, so you want to be playing pretty good ball by the time you get to them. I think we are. Lindsay is really, really good though. I think we are doing as good of a job as we can now and we’re playing pretty well, but we’ll see.”
The Knights’ offense has averaged 45 points and Patterson knows it will be a difficult challenge trying to corral Lindsay.
“It’s definitely tough,” Patterson said. “Any time you can face a team that is 50-50 run to pass and can do it efficiently, you’ve got to get your game plan right and your alignments because they can hurt you both ways. Their quarterback is really, really good and they’ve got some good athletes. You have to have your coverage hold and you can’t get picked apart.”
Lindsay specializes in its passing attack and for the Pirates (3-1) to be successful on defense, Patterson said they will have to tackle well in space.
“They try to space the field out and if you can’t do that, you’re going to be in a long game,” Patterson said. “I feel like if we play well up front on the defensive front and get pressure on the quarterback at times, we’ll be OK. We have to limit them from making as many big plays as we possibly can and hopefully that keeps us in the game.”
The Knights (4-0) gave up 18 points last week against Valley View – the most this season, but Patterson said Lindsay’s defense is underrated.
“Coach [Jeff] Smiley does a really good job with the defense,” Patterson said. “He has them playing really hard and fundamental. They don’t stay in the same spots on every down and it makes it harder on your offensive linemen. They’re really actually pretty good on defense. We really are going to go into the game and see what’s working and see what we like out of our formations. When you go into a game, you think it’s going to work out one way and it works out another way.”
Not only would dethroning the Knights and handing them their first loss of the season be impressive, but getting out to a 1-0 start in district play would set the Pirates up well for the rest of the season.
“A win would be absolutely huge,” Patterson said. “It’s how any program would want to start district. Going 1-0, you’re pretty close to clinching a playoff spot already, but we’ve got our hands full. I think you have to treat it like an opening district game. You don’t want to build it up too much, but you don’t want to downplay it. It’s hard to win a district championship if you don’t handle your business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.