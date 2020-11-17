Avoiding hurdle after hurdle, the Collinsville Lady Pirates fought through a rough start to their season and found a way to make a solid playoff run.
The Lady Pirates picked up wins over Itasca and Frost on the way to a regional quarterfinal round appearance of the Class 2A playoffs.
Their season came to an end at the hands of Bremond in a 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 defeat, but head coach Melissa Johnson said considering everything they went through, the season was a success.
“There were low expectations with the majority of our youth and losing four seniors to graduation and also having COVID hit, but pulling out second in district and going to the third round, they far exceeded those expectations,” Johnson said. “We placed well in district and I think with those young girls playing basketball and softball for us, it helps their confidence. Hard work really does show off.”
Collinsville opened the playoffs with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-8 sweep of Itasca and Johnson said that was a solid stepping stone, despite the young squad showing some nerves early on.
“We went from not even knowing how to pronounce the name of the school to winning all three sets,” Johnson said. “I could tell we were nervous and for the majority of my team, it was their first playoff game. That pressure is completely different with it being single elimination. I could tell their confidence grew and we talked about not being arrogant or comfortable. When we got the win in three sets, we could say every player experienced a playoff win.”
The Lady Pirates backed that win up with a second-round victory over Frost, but it didn’t come as easily as it did against Itasca.
Collinsville dropped the first set 24-26, but closed out the game with wins in three straight sets for a 24-26, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 victory.
“When we lost the first set, we talked about how the game isn’t over,” Johnson said. “Then in the second set, we tied it and it might as well have been 0-0. We took it set by set and we take it five points at a time. When we have the lead, we can’t lose that lead. We have to be consistent and that helped us get those last three sets.”
Finally, against Bremond, Johnson said the Lady Pirates knew before the match started that they were in for a challenge.
“We also had some players get nervous and I didn’t count on that,” Johnson said. “They are kids and that pressure is real. Being able to talk about continuing to compete was important. We had to keep our heads up. I was still pleased with how they did. Nobody quit and they kept competing.”
Johnson said her team learned many lessons against a solid Bremond team.
“I know the majority of Bremond’s team was juniors and seniors, so for us to be able to read off each other and have chemistry, that was important,” Johnson said. “It was no different from playing Crawford, who was the eventually state champion last year. Bremond played phenomenal. Things that we didn’t necessarily perfect, beat us. We’re still working on that confidence to learn a different form or style and that takes time being able to read each other.”
Finishing second in district play, Johnson said the team found its groove after non-district play.
“We had some really neck-and-neck matches throughout district with several games going all five sets back and forth,” Johnson said. “It was an emotional rollercoaster and we talked to the girls about what the playoff bracket looks like and how it would improve our chances to win our first few playoff games and that’s what we did. It was a good motivator because they got there.”
The Lady Pirates rallied around the saying G.S.T.P. – got something to prove. Johnson said that as the season progressed, it wasn’t about proving something to others, but more about proving it to themselves.
Despite losing three seniors, Collinsville was a young squad this season with four freshmen, two sophomores and one junior, so the majority of the team will return next season. Johnson said the cohesion the team built this year was invaluable.
As far as what the Lady Pirates will be working on before next year, hitting harder will be a primary focus.
“They’ve played together and it’s time to start perfecting their craft and other aspects of the game,” Johnson said. “That same group of girls will also play varsity softball together, so getting those playoff wins will only benefit them in the next sport, because they know what playoffs feel like and they believe they can.
“We’ve got girls that got kills from the outside and we’ve got the maturity. We don’t need to worry about our serves or hitting to target as much, but next year we need to put the ball down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.