It’s been eight years since the Collinsville Pirates made the playoffs and they needed several things to go their way this season to even have a chance at ending that streak.
The Pirates rose to the occasion and won its final four games of the regular season, including a 52-46 win over Era in a playoff play-in game Saturday, Jan. 13.
Collinsville also took down district leader Muenster 48-45 before defeating Chico to set up the play-in game against the Hornets.
Head coach Eric Johns, who is in his second season at the Collinsville helm, said it was great to see his team meet the challenge.
“I was very proud of the kids,” Johns said. “I knew it would be tough because Muenster and Era had just beaten us previously and I thought we played our best game of the year against Muenster. We were a little sluggish Friday against Chico and we turned around and played Era Saturday.”
Johns said making the playoffs has the entire city jazzed up.
“It’s big,” Johns said. “I feel good for our seniors because I’ve got six seniors and in football we’ve been able to make the playoffs, but not in basketball. The kids put in the work. They’re excited about it and the town is excited about it. It’s a neat feeling.”
Collinsville eked out a 34-33 win over Chico and Johns said his team knew it didn’t play well and needed to correct its game before taking on Era.
“We knew we needed to get it fixed against Era,” Johns said. “They were mentally ready and played really well. We had a four to six-point lead throughout the whole game and there were a couple times they caught up, but both teams played hard. We had the fortitude to keep playing and get the job the done.”
Against Era, Johns said the Pirates were much better offensively than against Chico.
“In the first quarter, we shot the ball really well,” Johns said. “We rely a lot on our defense, but we shot the ball really well early and we were ablet to establish a lead that we were able to hold on to for the most part.”
Defense is the backbone for the Pirates and Johns said it was solid throughout the entire game.
“We did a good job defending the paint and keeping people away from the rim,” Johns said. “We’ve gone to more of a zone. We started the year with a man defense, but our kids are more comfortable in a 1-2-2 zone. That helped us. We were able to control most of their players and they run a defense similar to us. We’re very similar teams.”
Headed into its Class 2A bi-district round playoff game against Celeste that is tentatively set for Saturday, Feb. 21, in Anna, Johns said the team will always need to improve its offense.
“Going to the next the game, Celeste’s athleticism and ball pressure is something we’re going to have to handle,” Johns said. “We played them the first game and they beat us by nine. They’ve gotten better. They’re 19-4 and they didn’t lose a district game. So they’re solid. We’ve got to keep turnovers down and I like our chances.”
Celeste downed Collinsville 59-48 in the first game of the season and Johns said Celeste relies on turning defense into offense.
“They’re going to full court press us and the first time we played them, we played man and now the zone defense we’re playing should be able to keep them out of the paint and that will be key for us,” Johns said.
While the Pirates are ecstatic to make the playoffs, Johns said the team knows the expectations are constantly increasing.
“I told them that we’re raising the ball every year,” Johns said. “We went into the last game of the year against Valley View with a chance to make the playoffs but we lost and that left a sour taste in our mouths. This year we needed to make the playoffs. It’s baby steps, but I told them that we’re not satisfied. It’s going to be tough not being able to practice with school not it, but we’re not satisfied. We want to keep it going.”
