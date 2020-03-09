Losing never gets easy. The Muenster Lady Hornets had only felt the sting of defeat five times this season on the way to a school-record 36 victories.
They won 14 straight games until their 42-39 loss to Gruver in the Class 2A state championship game.
As a sportswriter, I’ve seen plenty of losses in my decade-plus doing this job, and in sports, it comes with the territory.
One team has to win and one team has to lose.
But when the loss comes the way it did for Muenster, personally, it was hard to watch the team come so close to their ultimate goal and watch it slip away from them in the final minute of the game.
Think about that for a second.
The Lady Hornets were tied at 39-39 with 1:11 left in the game and even had a two-point lead in the final two minutes, but a few miscues led to three go-ahead free throws for Gruver.
Muenster hadn’t led the entire game until it took the lead early in the fourth quarter.
They were frustrated throughout much of the game — missing free throws, unable to secure rebounds and missing shots they’ve made all season, but they were still in position to win.
So just as quickly as their dream of winning the biggest game of their lives began to materialize, it crumbled in front of them and they had to stand and watch Gruver celebrate.
What was probably one of the most hurtful experiences they’ve ever had to go through, they had to watch the other team live it up.
To say that the Lady Hornets were devastated would be an understatement.
Every player instantly dropped their heads and the lone senior Kaitlin Hennigan had to swallow the fact that she came just inches short in the final game of her high school career.
Hennigan fell to her knees and players had to console her. The tears never really stopped for her and for me, I was feeling all the agony they were going through because I know just how hard it was for them to get to that point.
Muenster not only had to defeat district rival Era in an unscheduled, third game to determine playoff seeding and the de facto district title, but they took down Martin’s Mill, which was the two-time defending state champ and hadn’t lost in 116 straight games, in the regional championship.
At the state championship, both teams are required to do a press conference. Keep in mind these aren’t professional athletes.
These are 15, 16 and 17-year-old girls that minutes before had to go through a gut-wrenching end to their season.
I understand the media has to write their stories, but for me, I felt an immense amount of guilt asking them to relive those moments when it really hadn’t fully set in for them.
I got the feeling that Muenster head coach Chris Hightower was trying his best to be the emotional rock for the team.
He easily could have given short, tempered responses to questions, but he showed an incredible amount of professionalism during and after the press conference.
I asked tough question after tough question to try to give readers a sense of how difficult it was for the team to lose this way.
Not once did he brush me off or try to hurry me through my inquires.
He said to me after the Martin’s Mill win and after the loss to Gruver that his emotions haven’t set in yet.
As a coach, I’m sure he feels he let his team down and he wanted to let out his anger and disappointment like any normal human would.
Hightower sleeps and breathes basketball. While the Lady Hornets were celebrating on the river walk after their semifinal win over Mason, Hightower was at his hotel grinding film trying to find any edge he could over Gruver.
This loss will sit in the pit of his stomach for the rest of his life. The one positive that may be the light on the horizon for him is knowing the Lady Hornets are returning four of their five starters.
What makes the game of basketball so beautiful is the fact that putting the basketball through the hoop is just one facet of the game. There are so many more aspects that go into winning and undoubtably, he will be thinking about what could have been for a long time.
My heart goes out to Hightower. From the outside, it may seem like he was tough on his players, but inside that locker room, every single player loved him like a father.
Moreover, the entire team was a family, as well as the fans in the stands.
Mothers cried along as they hugged their distraught daughters.
I will never forget this moment — before the game as players are standing with their hands over their hearts listening to the national anthem, two players reached behind their backs and grasped each other’s hands as if to say, we’re in this together.
Driving home, feeling physically and yes, emotionally spent, I passed by the Muenster school bus that was clad with inspirational messages.
I couldn’t help but think about just how long that ride home for them was.
As the months go by, they’ll realize just how great of an experience the trip to the state tournament was and how terrific of a season they had.
But I can promise you this — that pain will never go away.
People can diminish sports as “just a game,” but it isn’t for Hightower or the Lady Hornets.
Basketball is everything to them.
When I first started asking Hightower questions in the bowels of the Alamodome as all his players sulked in the locker room, I’m not going to lie, I had tears welling up in my eyes because I knew just how much hurt they were feeling and I was feeling it with them.
They’ve got a good chance of at least making the regional tournament next season, but once you get to the state tournament, anything can happen.
Making the title game again is far from a guarantee, so to see the anguish the team was going through knowing just how close Muenster came is a feeling I will always remember.
I was more than proud to have covered such a close-knit, inspirational set of women and they will always be winners in my eyes.
