My throat still hurts from yelling.
Right from the drop of the puck, the 2020 Winter Classic was not your average hockey game.
For the 12th time in the NHL, the Dallas Stars hosted the Nashville Predators on New Year’s Day in the Cotton Bowl Stadium in downtown Dallas, making history in a number of ways.
In a venue made famous for legendary college football games, not only did the Winter Classic become the first NHL game held outdoors in the state of Texas, but the 85,630 people that attended placed second in the history of the event.
Aside from the historical records, what this game represents to Dallas Stars fans meant more to them than one of 82 regular season games.
In a way, it validated their love of the sport.
For me, as a Stars fan watching Mike Modano’s jersey flap in the wind as he blazed down the ice for a highlight reel goal, hockey didn’t seem to get the same love other sports did in Texas, despite the Stars’ Stanley Cup championship in 1999.
From TV coverage to story positioning on the Dallas Morning News sports page to arguments about sports with my friends — the NFL, NBA and MLB always held the trump card.
“No one cares about hockey,” they would say.
I beg to differ.
The Stars’ 4-2 comeback win in the Winter Classic was improbable to say the least.
The Stars instantly dropped down 2-0 in the first eight minutes of the game and did so in style.
Dallas forward Corey Perry was ejected from the game due to his hit on Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis, who had to be carried off the ice by his teammates.
The Stars were forced to kill off several penalties, but the damage was done and the Stars went to the dressing room with an early deficit.
It wasn’t how the game was supposed to go.
However, slowly but surely, the Stars began to wear down the Predators.
Wave after wave, hit after board-rattling hit, the undeterred Stars clawed back into the game.
First came the scoring chances and then the goals began to pour in.
And with every score, an enormous roar from the crowd followed.
Dallas’s Blake Comeau, whose bone-crushing checks always get me out of my seat, cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period to give hope to the fans foaming at the mouth for signs of life.
How do I know they were? I was one of them, looking like a dog on a chain with its food in front of him but it wasn’t quite dinner time yet.
Then, an epic third period capped off one of the greatest moments of my entire life.
Not just because the Stars scored three goals, but the rage-inducing power play goal by Alexander Radulov that gave the Stars the 3-2 lead sent the Cotton Bowl into a frenzy and caused teammate Tyler Seguin to say it was the loudest reaction to a goal he’d ever heard.
The Stars’ 3-2 lead still felt precarious so when Andrej Sekera pumped home the fourth Stars goal, the combination of jubilation and relief flowed through me.
I jumped up and down with the fans around me knowing there weren’t going to be many more experiences in my life that were going to top it.
Not only did the Stars get a chance to exemplify on a national level the beauty of hockey and the swells of momentum that can totally transform a game, but they provided each and every Stars fan with a little more pep in their step.
The pride emanating from my body walking out of that stadium rivaled a crucial playoff victory, but knowing that I got to share a unique moment with like-minded people that love the game of hockey was a memory I will never forget.
Hockey is alive and well in Texas and everyone that was there, watched on TV or even heard about it from their friends were treated to something that locals will be talking about for decades.
It was just one win, but it felt like a tectonic victory for the franchise and legitimacy of the sport in the South.
Those moments of exuberance only reinforce my love of the sport and it’s nice knowing that there are a few more people out there that might understand just how exciting and galvanizing the game of hockey can be.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
