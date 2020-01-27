As a sports fan, I’ve always developed a disdain and borderline hate for the rivals of my favorite teams.
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday, Jan. 26, in a helicopter crash, was oftentimes the recipient of my misguided disgust as a hardcore Dallas Mavericks supporter.
Donning the illustrious distinction of being referred to by one name like Magic or Jordan or Lebron, Kobe was stratospheric in popularity.
Not only was he beloved in California, but Kobe was loved around the world. The man knew at least five languages and obviously understood the global nature of the NBA. He had his warts, but his status as an all-time great was rarely questioned.
For years, the Lakers tormented me and the Mavs on the way to a gaggle of championships. The Mavs got their revenge in 2011 when they swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, effectively putting an end to the most recent of Lakers dynasties, and my level of hate dwindled as Kobe’s career came to a close, especially as I watched him gut through gnarly achilles injuries.
After he retired, I felt this weight lifted off my shoulders because I could now fully appreciate Kobe’s greatness in peace instead of watching him shred a double team for a reverse layup, midrange jumper or dagger 3.
I’m pretty down about Kobe’s death, and the pain his family must endure without him and his daughter is extremely hard to comprehend.
As I grieved along with the sports world at the announcement of his death Sunday afternoon, I had some guilt course through me.
I’m personally upset with myself for not putting more respect on Kobe’s name as I argued with my friends about who was better between him or Michael Jordan.
I knew how good Kobe was.
I just couldn’t admit it and it sucks knowing his death has just now forced me to think clearly about his career.
His unique brand of scoring and overall competitive instincts that became affectionally known as the 'Black Mamba mentality,' made him deadly on the court, but what I began to appreciate about him as his career came to a close was his sheer intelligence off of the court.
The more I heard Kobe speak about his passion for the game of basketball, I wondered why I talked so much smack about him.
I used to say he was a ball hog, but looking back at all the work he put into his game and the success he had, it seems increasingly clear his perceived selfish ways were a manifestation of my jealousy of his talents.
Moreover, the respect Kobe garnered from his peers around the league spoke volumes.
For my favorite athlete of all time, Dirk Nowitzki, to rave about how much admiration he had for Kobe, was eye-opening.
Dirk would always say how he would rush home to watch the end of Laker games to witness Kobe’s relentless nature in fourth quarters.
I’ve paid close attention to what Kobe had been doing post-retirement because of how smart he always came across. Many athletes go the traditional route of becoming a commentator or being a TV personality.
Not Kobe. He had his business pen dipped in a multitude of inks. It was clear Kobe still had greatness on his mind.
Not only was he shrewd with his money, but he found a way to express his love of basketball for an Academy Award in 2018 with his animated short film “Dear Basketball.”
Something I also frankly adored about Kobe was his love for his daughters. Many athletes probably want boys to pass on their athletic gifts, but Kobe didn’t let that infiltrate his respect for women’s basketball.
Kobe recently said he thought there were several WNBA players that could play in the NBA and for him to put his name behind what could be considered a controversial opinion, I had so much admiration for him.
It’s a shame he won’t be able to see his daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash, play in college or the WNBA, but I like to think that he’s coaching her just as hard in heaven as he did on earth.
Basketball and the NBA won’t be the same without him and there won’t be one single basketball conversation I have moving forward that doesn’t have the word legend associated with his name.
RIP Legend Kobe Bryant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.