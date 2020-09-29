The euphoric run to the Stanley Cup Final by the Dallas Stars ended in heartbreak.
Watching Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning was to say the least, disheartening.
And when the final whistle was blown and the Lightning’s celebration was juxtaposed by dejected Dallas players, I could not help but become overwhelmed with emotion.
Tears flooded to my eyes and a fleeting question of why I was so upset did cross my mind, but if you know me, the Dallas Stars are everything to me.
It sounds silly for a 33-year-old adult to cry like an 8-year-old boy, but this unique playoff journey and the season as a whole was filled with so many ups and downs that I couldn’t help but be absolutely deflated when the season officially came to an end.
The odd thing about sports is the further your team goes into the playoffs, the more invested you become, which doesn’t make a ton of sense if you’re already incredibly bought into the team.
If the Stars had lost in the first round, it still counts as much as a loss in the Stanley Cup Final does, but I couldn’t help but be swayed by the allure of actually celebrating the ultimate accomplishment.
The higher the climb, the harder the fall.
As a sports editor, my job is to remove my emotions and cover teams without injecting too much of my personal opinion.
But as much as I live to write about sports, hockey is life to me.
I follow a few NFL teams, but I live and die on how the Stars and the Dallas Mavericks do. Something about having to sustain injuries, deal with incredible swings of emotion and win 16 games to earn a championship resonates with me more than other sports.
When the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999 and returned to the Stanley Cup Final the next year, I was just a budding sports fan.
I couldn’t quite comprehend precisely what it takes to win a Stanley Cup, but after following the team for the past 20-plus years and recently becoming a season ticket holder, I got a much closer look at how the team was built and the ebbs and flows of a season.
From dumpster fire to the brink of hockey glory
This season was packed full of rollercoaster moments.
It began with a 1-7-1 start that nearly got their coach Jim Montgomery fired. It transitioned to the rediscovery of their game that included one of the best stretches of play in franchise history.
Then the season got turned on its head as Montgomery was fired due to personal conduct reasons that still haven’t been fully explained.
Interim head coach Rick Bowness took over and led his team to a solid rest of the season that was highlighted by the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day – one of the best, if not the most thrilling sports event I have ever been fortunate enough to attend.
The season was screeching to a halt as the Stars lost their final six games of the regular season before the NHL and sports as a whole were shut down for months.
And let me tell you, to go from the precipice of starting my most favorite time of the year with basketball and hockey playoffs, to a complete wasteland devoid of sports was extremely hard to come to grips with.
Several months after the stoppage, the league resumed and the Stars looked like they were in another one of their Jekyll and Hyde spells.
Thankfully, they were a top-four seed and got a few chances to find their game, but the expectations for the Stars were not exactly lofty as they won just one of their three round-robin games.
Even though they had one of the best defenses in the league that was built on one of the top goaltending duos in the NHL, the Stars were considered underdogs by many to the Calgary Flames in the opening round.
Dallas surprised many prognosticators and even some of its own fans by overcoming a 2-1 series deficit in a memorable Game 4 win that saw journeyman Joe Pavelski tie the game with 12 seconds left before Alexander Radulov won the game in overtime to tie the series.
In the clinching Game 6 victory, the Stars looked to be headed for a Game 7 after yielding the first three goals of the game, but responded with the final seven goals of the game to move on to the second round.
From this point on, the Stars were looked at as heavy underdogs, beginning with their series against the vaunted Colorado Avalanche.
Dallas withstood the offensive onslaught from the Avs and built up a seemingly dubious 3-1 lead.
Colorado rebounded with convincing Game 5 and Game 6 wins that shook the belief of the Stars’ faithful to set up the winner-take-all Game 7.
The Stars trailed 4-3 with just 3:40 left in the game and it looked as if an epic collapse would define the franchise, but unlikely hero Joel Kiviranta scored just 10 seconds later to level the game at 4-4.
Kiviranta cemented his place in Dallas history when he completed his hat trick with the game-winning overtime goal to send the Stars to the Western Conference Finals against the favored Vegas Golden Knights.
Dallas rolled the Knights in just five games to send the Stars back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years.
The Stars were bested by the destined Lightning despite opening the series with a convincing 4-1 win in Game 1.
Tampa Bay flexed its muscles and its elite talent rose to the top in the brightest of stages, but the total team effort and unquestionable grit the Stars displayed will be remembered for many years to come.
The future of the team and its fans
From their captain Jamie Benn activating beast mode, to sophomore defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s coming out party to “backup” Anton Khudobin standing tall night in and night out, the Stars’ story is full of meaningful contributions.
Nearly every player made a significant impact in the Stars’ playoff trek and it’s hard to think of the what-if moments that included key injuries to several important positions.
The future is bright for the next few seasons as the Stars still have a wealth of veteran leadership that has been tested through and through, but it’s fair and probable to think the Stars missed their only chance at a Stanley Cup.
The pain in the players’ eyes after the game was a stark reminder of what could have been, but there is solace in their ability to traverse so many potential pitfalls and so much disbelief surrounding the team.
They didn’t win, but they came close to the pinnacle of hockey and there is much to be proud of. The Stars exceeded expectations and gave their fans two glorious months of heart-pounding hockey that I will remember for the rest of my life.
It was disappointing not to be able to see the games in person. If you would have told me the Stars would make the Stanley Cup, but I couldn’t see the games live, I would happily make that trade 100 times out of 100.
Perhaps what I found most enjoyable about this entire run was people reaching out to me after they picked up each exciting win.
From family to friends I hadn’t heard from in years, it felt good to know there were like-minded people out there riding the wave right along with me.
People that barely watched hockey before were quickly becoming fascinated with the team and I couldn’t help think about how many new fans were being created, especially the young fans that reminded me of a time when I fell in love with the most enthralling sport in the world.
All in all, the 2019-2020 season that saw some of the most unpredictable outcomes will be remembered for its mercurial nature, but I choose to reflect on just how captivating each and every second was.
The Stars might have lost, but as fans of the team and the sport, we won.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.