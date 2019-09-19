It’s rare the Muenster Hornets have to rerack after a loss, let alone a double-digit loss, but they’ll have to do so before they face Trinity Christian for their homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hornet Stadium.
After their 39-12 loss to Pottsboro, the Hornets came to a few conclusions.
First off, they need to begin the game with the same energy as they finish it. Secondly, they realized that they’re a better under-center team than shotgun.
As a result, it’s been back to basics for Muenster in their week of practice.
“It’s one of those things that can benefit you I think in the long run because you realize that maybe you were a little cocky and maybe you weren’t working as hard as you need to,” Carney said. “You realize there’s teams out there that are way better than you and if you want to get to their level, you better get to work. So now I think I think we use last week’s loss as motivation. It’s one of those things that I probably won’t let them forget about anytime soon. I want to make sure they understand and remember how it felt because once you let go of that I don’t talk about it.”
Carney expects to have to defend Trinity Christian’s ground game and said the Hornets’ defense will have to be ready for a nontraditional look.
“They’re just a run-heavy football team that runs what we call the option and it’s something we hadn’t really seen,” Carney said. “We’re going from one extreme where Pottsboro had doubles and triples with one running back to the empty shotgun team that is running the football more. So it’s one extreme to the other, which is good. I like to see that. It helps us because you get so ingrained in one style of football that you see. I like flipping back and forth.”
The Hornets’ running game is anticipating for Trinity’s defense to put all their eggs in one basket to stop it.
“They try to fit as many as they can into the box against the run team like us so I fully expect to see eight or nine people in the box anytime we’re in our two-back look,” Carney said. “If I was their coach, I would stack the box with as many kids I possibly could. Our offense is ready for that challenge, but honestly I don’t think we’re ready to have to complete 15 or 20 passes.”
Needless to say, the Hornets don’t want to start a losing streak, Carney said.
“I think it’s huge because we’re trying to figure out who we are and if we lose another one and continue to lose, it will be a tough road ahead of us,” Carney said. “We need to get a win as kind of a confidence builder a little bit. We need to come out with some extreme fire and intensity and enthusiasm and get ready to play.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
