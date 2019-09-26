The Valley View Eagles have a workhorse running back in senior Clint Epperson and they plan to give the Muenster Hornets all they can handle of him when the two Cooke County teams face off Friday, Sept. 27, at John Kassen Field.
As much as head coach Curtis King said the Eagles will plan on using Epperson, who had five total touchdowns in the Eagles’ 61-7 win over Nocona last week, he said they aren’t going to get out of their comfort zone.
“We’re not going to change what we do,” King said. “We’re going to do the same thing we’ve been doing over the past four weeks and get better at it. Hopefully we move the ball. Epperson does a good job just running hard. He sees holes really well. The goal for the linemen is to create gaping holes for Clint to run through and he’s done a really good job of that. It’s going to be a war. We expect them to design stuff to stop him and we’ve got to design things so he can’t be stopped.”
King said there are several areas to be worried about with Muenster, which is coming off a 40-0 win over Trinity Christian.
For perspective, the Eagles defeated Trinity Christian 35-6 in the second week of the season for their first win.
“[Muenster] has the best coach in this area number one,” King said. “They’re very well disciplined. Their kids do the right things when they need to because they’re coached so well. They have a good understanding of what you’re supposed to do. They run to the ball and offensively they’re very, very disciplined. They don’t like law mistakes and we can’t make mistakes.”
Both teams sport a run-first attitude and King said his defense has to be ready to shut down the ground attack to hopefully force Muenster quarterback Lane Trubenbach into passing.
“We want them to throw the football because we think their strength is running the ball,” King said. “[Trubenbach] is a good quarterback and is an athletic kid. And I’m sure coach Carney doesn’t mind putting the game in his hands. He’s got some good receivers. So them throwing the ball isn’t really an advantage. That’s a whole other thing we have to work on with the kids.”
The Eagles have been hyping the game up to be a rivalry game, but Muenster has had the better end of things lately.
Muenster won 58-14 to open the 2017 season and the Hornets won in 2018 to the tune of a 37-6 victory.
King said the Eagles need to win a matchup before the rivalry talks can ramp up.
“Muenster is the program that you want to be and to get there, you have to beat them at some point,” King said. “There’s a mystique that they carry that sometimes it’s hard for kids to overcome with their mind and you don’t until you beat them. Playing them good isn’t good enough because you have to cross the mountaintop at some point and improve. You have to beat them to be a rival. We haven’t done that in 15-16 years. It’s a good measuring stick for us. We play Collinsville in two weeks and we will know where we are by then.”
