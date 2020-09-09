The Valley View Eagles had a rare Week 2 bye after falling to Ponder in their season opener. They needed it as several Eagles are recovering from injuries.
They’ll be physically tested Friday, Sept. 11 when they travel to Bells.
The Panthers are 2-0 this season with wins over Whitesboro and Howe and Valley View head coach Curtis King knows the Eagles will have to match their attitude on the offensive and defensive lines.
Bells is known for its ground-and-pound offense out of the wing-T formation which specializes in lengthy drives that control the clock. King said his defense will also have to guard against the Panthers’ passing game.
“They’re big and they try to run it down your throat,” King said. “When they get tired of having to run it, they pass to score pretty good. They’ve scored easy touchdowns via the pass this year. Defense are so focused on trying to stop the run. They get to the line really fast and they run the play fast. You don’t have time to make the call before the play.”
The Eagles will be shifting their defensive mindset this game, letting their linebackers stay in their positions to allow them to stick with their assignments instead of switching like they did against Ponder.
The wing-T offense causes confusion with assignments so the Eagles will have to be disciplined.
King said not having to change sides will make it easier for the linebackers to not have to overthink things.
Valley View will lean on its own running game and they had success against Ponder.
“We’re not changing a lot and we’re worried about us more than them,” King said. “If we do the things we know we can do, we think we can move the ball against them. They’re strong on defense and they’ve got some big kids. Their safeties kind of free wheel it a little bit, which means their coaches trust them.”
The Eagles will try to exploit the Panthers creeping down into the box by throwing and King said he is pleased with senior quarterback Zach Isbell’s progress.
“He did well against Ponder and he made some good decisions overall,” King said. “He wasn’t afraid to tuck it and run. I thought he did pretty good.”
