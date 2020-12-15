In just their second game of the season, the Muenster Hornets are still ironing out the kinks. The Hornets played closely with Nocona throughout the first three quarters, trailing by one point at 15-14 headed to the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, the Indians’ offense caught fire in the final frame and it was too much for the Hornets to overcome.
Nocona rattled off a 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter to clinch the 30-21 victory.
Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said that run was clearly the Hornets’ undoing.
“They hit some shots and none of the shots they made in the fourth quarter were shots they didn’t have looks at in the first three quarters,” Cook said. “On our end, we weren’t able to match them and I told the guys that sometimes the shots don’t fall, especially early in the season. This was game 10 for them and game two for us. I was pleased with the progress we’re making and we were able to be more varied on offense.”
As is the tradition in Muenster, the Hornets’ defense played well throughout the game. The Indians’ 3-point shooting ended up being the difference in the game along with a few transition buckets in the 13-0 run.
Cook said he was happy with their effort on defense and that it is something they can build off of.
“We just have to get to the point where we’re converting more baskets,” Cook said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to score to stay in games and that wasn’t our strongpoint tonight. Defense was a big question mark going into the year with a new team. Will they commit to playing defense? I think in the second half of the first game we got tired and this game they were good both halves. If we keep winning that battle, the offense will take care of itself.”
Offensively, the Hornets were led by 12 points from Grant Hess and four points from Preston Smith, but Hess was the only player in double digits.
“I’ll look at the quality of chances we had and I don’t think we forced anything,” Cook said. “I think we got open looks when we did shoot the ball, but sometimes they just have to go in. We need to create more offensive rebounds and crash the boards. We have to get downhill more and get into the paint. It’s something that a young team needs coached into them and that they need success doing. I told the guys that they have nothing to hang their heads about and we’ll keep improving on both ends of the floor.”
Cook said Nocona wasn’t committed to getting inside looks. The Indians ran a play every time down the floor and many of those were designed to get them a 3-point look.
One of the major thorns in the Hornets’ side were turnovers, many of which came down low. Cook said they have to be better taking care of the ball and
“We turned the ball over in the paint with jump balls and we brought the ball down low to where everybody on defense could get their hands on it,” Cook said. “That’s something we talked about after the game and we’ll watch film to figure out why we’re dropping the ball down. That’s something that’s correctable and we’ll get better at it.
“The biggest thing we have to do is drastically cut down turnovers and knock down shots. That’s about constant repetition in practice and confidence. Eventually, we need a game where shots start falling and it snowballs off that.”
Muenster fell to 0-2 on the season and will travel to Henrietta on Friday, Dec. 18.
