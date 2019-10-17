The Valley View Eagles got off to the district start they’d hoped for, but the big win over Collinsville isn’t changing their process.
Head coach Curtis King said just because the team is playing well, that isn’t going to alter its preparation for Friday’s opponent Celeste.
Valley View will travel to Celeste for each team’s second district game of the season.
Celeste has struggled this season. The Blue Devils are 1-6 on the season and coming off a 27-0 defeat at the hands of Trenton, which Valley View will face next week.
King said he is preparing his team for a test regardless of the Blue Devils’ difficulties this season.
“They’re gonna be really well coached,” King said. “They have a bunch of really good athletes and they’ve lost three games where they were right there and they lost closely to Lindsay. They played Wolfe City really close, so if they had a lucky break here or there, they could very easily be .500 this season.”
The Blue Devils will roll out a spread look on offense, but that isn’t going to force the Eagles into a different defense.
“They may go one-back or two-back with a bunch of good athletes,” Smiley said. “They just try to get the ball in the best player’s hands. We’re sticking with our 3-4 and 4-4 defense. We played really well with the last three or four games and we’ll stick to that. We’ll make some tweaks for if they’re playing more guys in space.”
King is making sure his team isn’t taking the Blue Devils lightly.
“The kids know the record and it’s the things they are being told that we don’t want to buy into,” King said. “We’ve got to tell them to not listen to the outside noise. Because we watch the video and we’ve pointed out their good athletes and their big kids. Their front line has huge kids, about 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. So they’ve seen them play and they have to be ready for that.”
The win would be crucial for the Eagles, according to King.
“This one would be a huge step forward for our program to be to 2-0 in district,” King said. “Trenton will be undefeated in district at 1-0, so if you can win this game to get to 2-0, it would be huge.”
Patrick Hayslip
