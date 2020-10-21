The Valley View Eagles had to forfeit their game against Wichita Falls City View on Friday, Oct. 16, due to a positive coronavirus test on the team, but they are back in action this week against Henrietta searching for their first win of the season.
Valley View head coach Curtis King admitted it has been a difficult season and that it was hard not playing last week. Preparing for this week’s game will also be a challenge, he said.
“It was tough,” King said. “I’ve played every week for 17 years that wasn’t a bye week. We don’t get everybody back Thursday. Our first practice with them is Thursday night and we’ll do something with them Friday morning. It will be difficult. I asked Henrietta if it could move the game back but it wouldn’t.”
The Eagles had been dealing with a host of injuries prior to this week, so the time off was crucial for them to get some rest and heal up.
“We’ll get some kids back this week,” King said. “In fact, this will be the healthiest we’ve been in a long time.”
The Bearcats are 1-5 on the season, but coming off their first win of the season – a 57-6 win over Nocona.
King said he anticipates the Bearcats to try to air it out on offense, so the Eagles’ secondary will need to be ready for the added pressure.
“They’ve got a pretty good quarterback that is a really athletic kid,” King said. “He can run it or he can throw it. They’ve got a tall receiver that is like 6-2 or 6-3, so that’s a concern for us because we don’t have anyone that tall.”
In reviewing Henrietta game film, King said the Bearcats run well to the ball on defense.
Valley View’s offense has struggled this season, posting more than 20 points just one time in a 43-34 loss to Ponder to open the season.
“They’re big up front and they all move to the ball really well,” King said.
Lawson Links will start his first game at quarterback for the Eagles, coming up from JV to replace starter Zach Isbell who is injured.
King said Links will be ready to lead the team as a sophomore.
“He played receiver and linebacker against Holliday and after Zach got hurt against Holliday, we didn’t run another offensive series, but he doesn’t get flustered easy,” King said. “He’s got a level head and we’re going to keep it easy for him. The good thing is he got reps all week.”
The Eagles need to win two of their last three games of the season to return to the playoffs.
The key to the game will be a complete effort on both sides of the ball, King said.
“They’re a good team,” King said. “We’ve got to win two out of three and if we win three in a row, you’re looking at third place. We’re capable of beating all three teams. It’s not like we’re overly matched. The boys text me every day about playing this week. They’ll all pretty fired up and ready to go.”
