The Valley View Eagles have reached a crossroads in their season. At 7-2 this year and 3-0 in district play, the Eagles are on the precipice of winning a district championship.
But they have to go through Tom Bean, which sits at 2-1 in district, to do it.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said his team had done well to get to this stage, but there is work left to be done.
“In some of the first practices of the season, we talked about being at the point of the season where we held our destiny in our hands,” King said. “If we win, we get the No. 1 seed. We’ve done exactly what we want to do. Now we just have to finish. But we haven’t won anything yet. We had no idea where we were at the beginning of the year, but we’ve taken steps forward every week.”
Tom Bean is 4-5 this season and was riding a three-game win streak before its 14-6 loss to Celeste.
The Tomcats rebounded with a 32-26 win over Trenton on Nov. 1, to set up the final game of the regular season.
Valley View is coming off its third consecutive shutout of the season with its 73-0 win over Founders Classical Academy.
King said the team is playing well and that the district title would be important for the entire football program.
“From a program standpoint, you want to win the district championship every year and that’s your goal,” King said. “It’s hard to do because right now you kind of have a target on your back. Teams are coming after us. The video we’ve seen them in, they’re a good football team.”
King said he expects to see a spread look on offense from Tom Bean and that the Eagles have had success facing that type of offense this season.
“Their quarterback is really athletic and they’ll put the ball in his hands,” King said. “We’ve seen it so much. The receivers aren’t the fastest guys out there, but they run good routes and they catch the ball. We have to get pressure on the quarterback and not give him time to throw.”
The Tomcats run hard to the ball, according to King, and he said the Eagles have a good plan in place on defense.
“We see a couple things, but the situation has to be right,” King said. “They do a couple things that we think we can use later in the game if we set it up right.”
The Eagles will likely lean on its stout running game led by senior running back Clint Epperson and the strong offensive line.
“This would be a great time to show we can run because it’s going to be on a soggy field,” King said. “But that kind of sets up well for us because we’re not going to try to throw it 100 times. This is kind of what we prepared for.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.