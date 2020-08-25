In their first scrimmage of the season against S&S Consolidated, the Valley View Eagles showed promise on both offense and defense.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said S&S was well-coached and its size was a good warmup for the Eagles.
Overall, King was happy with how the scrimmage played out and that everything panned out the way he thought it would.
“We did what I expected we would on defense,” King said. “Our young kids made some mistakes, but everything was correctable. I had one freshman, Hayden Hilliard, who stepped up at linebacker. He played really well. He made some freshman mistakes, but at least he was going in the right direction. It’s a tough position to start at because it’s so critical to the defense.”
Hilliard told King after the scrimmage just how much faster and more physical the game was from his experiences in eighth grade.
The speed of the scrimmage was eye-opening to many of the young Eagles, King said.
“Everybody was getting used to the speed of the game,” King said. “There were so many kids that didn’t really play last year that all kind of said the same thing, which is it was so much faster than they were used to. I thought they did fine. They were a little shellshocked the first series, but they calmed down after that.”
King said he could tell in his young players’ eyes that they were intimidated to start, but once they settled in, everything went much more smoothly.
“They weren’t frozen and they were thinking more than playing, but as they played more and got tired, they relaxed a little bit and did what they were coached to do,” King said. “The seniors were fine the whole time, but they showed good patience working with the younger kids and I saw some leadership developing.”
The Eagles won the timed portion of the scrimmage that consisted of two 10-minute sessions 7-0, but King wasn’t getting too swept up in the score.
While the scrimmage was productive, King said he was just happy no one came away injured and that he made a concerted effort not to play a couple guys that had some nicks and bruises.
“We’re so low on depth that we can’t afford to get anyone hurt,” King said. “We’ve got one starter out right now and we don’t need any more. The scrimmage is beneficial, but we’ve also got five more non-district games to play so we’ve got plenty of time to get ready. When you miss live reps, you always miss out, but they’ll catch up.”
King said there wasn’t much of a game plan against S&S and that getting in reps was the main objective. King didn’t care what defense S&S was playing, the Eagles were going to focus on their own plays.
“I wanted to see us run our stuff against live competition,” King said. “It’s about us. We did some things really well and some things not really well. We made some mistakes on things we covered since Day 1 of two-a-days that we shouldn’t have made.”
The errors came on the lines with missed blocking assignments, but King said he knows they are fixable.
Offensively, King said the Eagles started slow, but as the scrimmage progressed, they began to make plays.
Colby Lewis shined at the running back spot and his brother Logan, who played quarterback the last half of the season, also got in some key reps as a runner.
“He’s got to learn from the running back’s perspective now,” King said. “He’s got the quarterback’s perspective, but not the running back’s.”
Senior Zach Isbell was recently named the starting quarterback and King said his work ethic and passing ability has stood out. Isbell has also added a physical element to his game as well.
“He just does things right,” King said. “He wants to keep the job and has worked really hard to get to this point. His outlook on it is a little bit different. He knows it’s not his if he doesn’t perform. Last year, he kind of assumed it was his no matter what. You can tell from the way he plays. He’s been very coachable and that’s big to us.”
Valley View will open the season Friday, Aug. 28, on the road against Ponder.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
