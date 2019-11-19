Valley View had a productive start to the playoffs Friday, Nov. 15, when they defeated Como-Pickton 48-16 in the Class 2A bi-district round.
The Eagles dominated on offense with their rushing attack as they rolled up 480 yards on the ground and were led by senior running back Clint Epperson, who rushed 17 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said the team had a great start to the game.
“We played very well,” King said. “Offensively, we had our biggest offensive output of the year and we scored on the first play from scrimmage. We thought we controlled the line of scrimmage from the first play. It takes tons of pressure off. And Como-Pickton is a good team. I mean, it wasn’t easy by any means. Defensively, we held them to negative 38 yards rushing. And we’re healthy.”
Senior Luis Morales also had one of his best games of the season with 131 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.
Freshman quarterback Logan Lewis rushed six times for 45 yards and a touchdown.
He also threw for 19 yards on 3-of-4 passing.
While the Eagles have designs on more than just a playoff win, King said it was important for the program.
“It’s huge confidence-wise,” King said. “If you don’t win, you’re not playing the next week so they understand it’s a one-week tournament every week for six weeks and we’re in round two. The only game that matters is again this Friday. Saturday morning, we watched video and it was back to work. We didn’t talk about Friday’s game once it was done. There was a relief after the win but there wasn’t a huge celebration because they know that they’ve gotta play next week.”
Defensively, King said the Eagles played well.
“They played physical at the line of scrimmage and we wouldn’t let them run the ball,” King said. “They had to throw the ball. Since the summer, they bought in early to the process. Now you can see them believing the things we’ve been telling them and the hard work in the summer has paid off. I think they’re all believing right now, which is a good time to have that.”
There were still issues to clean up from their win over Como-Pickton, but King said they were fixable.
“Offensively we had a couple linemen miss blocking assignments,” King said. “It was easy to fix. The penalties we had were primarily in the kicking game of all things, which we haven’t had that all year, but we had them with five negative plays in the kicking game. Again, all that was fixable.”
Valley View will face Italy on Friday, Nov. 22, in Saginaw in the area round.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.