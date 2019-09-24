It was a complete effort from beginning to end for the Valley View Eagles when they hosted Nocona in Week 4 on Friday, Sept. 20, at John Kassen Field and the keyword for the Eagles is effort.
Valley View head coach Curtis King was upset with the team’s effort in their 42-16 defeat at the hands of Fort Worth Christian, so seeing his team put together a productive game in all three phases had King upbeat afterward.
Before Friday’s tilt, King implored his team to come out ready to play.
“We talked all week about we had to throw the first punch and we threw the first four punches,” King said. “Nocona’s coach even mentioned that that we came out and threw the first punch. They didn’t respond very well, but they’ve got some new players over there. Our kids needed that effort the first quarter.”
The win moves Valley View to 2-2 on the season and after the previous week’s big loss, King said their game against Nocona was a “must-win” game.
“They needed this game,” King said. “They performed well in a lot of areas and we did make a lot of mistakes, but we did a lot of things right. And they needed to go to our Saturday meeting seeing some good stuff and there was a bunch of good stuff.”
After struggling with their passing game against Fort Worth Christian, the Eagles had a productive night.
Junior quarterback Zach Isbell had a connection working with sophomore wideout Colby Lewis as they hooked up for two touchdowns. The first was a 28-yard touchdown to put Valley View up 27-0 seconds into the second quarter.
The second followed on the Eagles’ next drive and culminated in a 5-yard touchdown to give them the 34-0 lead.
“They practiced hard and they work really well together,” King said. “I think Zach has his go-to guys now. It’s huge. He had some self-confidence issues last week. And we talked about it and he’s fine, but he needed to get this win.”
The game did have its teaching moments though from penalties to missed assignments. Nocona scored a late touchdown on a deep pass, but King said those moments didn’t diminish the Eagles’ stellar play.
With Valley View’s special teams bowing up with several back-breaking punt blocks, King said it was an important part of the game.
“We saw it on film and we thought we could block some punts,” King said. “And the boys were excited about it. And that was our goal was to block one. It was huge. I mean, special teams is huge. If you can score points it just sets you up.”
When special teams wasn’t coming up with blocks, they were able to force bad punts by Nocona which led to supreme field position all night long.
King said he feels the win can help shape the team the Eagles want to be by the time district play and playoffs roll around.
“It was good because we didn’t have an identity,” King said. “We didn’t know who we were. So we’ve been trying different things and we kind of went to what we had tonight and it worked pretty well. We’ve got to fix some stuff, but we had good defensive and a good ground game. Everything’s new this year and you grow a little bit every week. You get a little better every week. I’ve said it a couple times that we’re targeting our first district game and we want to be firing on all cylinders.”
Valley View will host Muenster in Week 5 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at John Kassen Field.
