In back-to-back weeks, the Valley View Eagles will face undefeated opponents. On Friday, Dec.6, the Eagles fended off the 13-0 San Saba Armadillos to the tune of a 14-12 victory.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Eagles have a date with another unbeaten squad in the Post Antelopes.
Post is 14-0 on the season and coming off a 52-42 win over Hawley to advance to the Class 2A Division I state semifinal game.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said Post is good enough to win a state championship and the Eagles are preparing for a tough battle.
“I think we can beat them, but they can beat us,” King said. “They’re well coached, their defensive line is really physical and their offensive line is really physical. They have a good running back and a good game plan. They do the things they do really well. I really like their defensive line. They run hard. It’s going to be a challenge this week to stop their running game and they can also throw it.”
Post junior running back Ashton Jefferson leads the Antelopes’ ground game with 1,888 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games.
King and the Eagles are expecting their secondary to be tested as well and he said they will be ready if the Antelopes decided to pass.
“I think they’ll have to pass to mix it up, but they are a run-first team,” King said. “If a team is passing a lot, that means we have done something good up front. I think it will be a good game.”
The Eagles have embraced the chip on their shoulders the past few weeks and King said that mentality will continue this week.
“They’re picked to beat us,” King said. “We’ve been here before. Our kids have a workers’ mentality. They’re blue collar. They prefer to be the underdog.”
The Eagles struggled on offense against San Saba and King said that has to improve this week.
“We did not control the line of scrimmage on offense and that can’t happen this week,” King said. “It’s everything. We didn’t block well.”
The Eagles have already made history this season. After winning the district championship and advancing to the third round for the first time in 27 years, Valley View is a win away from the state title game.
If the Eagles can advance, they’ll have a chance to win the school’s first state championship since 1980.
“I don’t think they’re scared of us, but they have concerns about what we do,” King said of Post. “All four teams are capable of winning this thing and we know they are, but we have to beat them first.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
