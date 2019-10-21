The Valley View Eagles’ rushing attack has run over several opponents this season and the Eagles continued that trend Friday, Oct. 18, against Celeste as they ran for 300 yards and six touchdowns in a 39-0 win.
Leading the way was senior Clint Epperson, who ran 25 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns with an average of 6.2 yards per carry.
Senior Austen Griffith also had his best running game of the season as he toted the rock nine times for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Griffith made the most of his opportunity which came by chance. Epperson had been carrying the load much of the game and as Valley View head coach Curtis King turned to replace him with senior running back Luis Morales, he was unavailable due to an injury.
Before King knew it, Griffith had already taken the field and ripped off a long run.
“He was just running good and running really physical,” King said. “That’s like the first time he’s got carries this season. He’s got game. It’s good for me to know that if Clint was to get hurt that we’ve got two really good backups behind him.”
Freshman Logan Lewis also had five carries for 52 yards.
The win pushed the Eagles to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in district play
King said the defense had one of its best performances of the season.
“They played really well,” King said. “Celeste’s quarterback ran the ball really well and he broke a couple of longer runs, but really most of their yards came on two long runs. Overall we played really well.”
The Eagles felt they could have played better, however. Leading 18-0 at halftime, King was blunt with his team.
“I kind of laid some blame,” King said. “We had two fumbles. We had an interception. There was two or three bad passes. I don’t beat around the bush. You’ve gotta pick up your game. At the same time we made a couple adjustments blocking-wise. It kind of helped us out a little bit. But I thought we had a better team going into it.”
