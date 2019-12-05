To say that the Valley View Eagles’ next opponent is a difficult challenge would be an understatement.
In their Class 2A regional semifinal matchup, the Eagles will face the undefeated San Saba Armadillos, who are 13-0 on the season and coming off a trip to last season’s state semifinal game.
“They’re scary good,” Valley View head coach Curtis King said. “You’ve got to play whoever’s next and to win the whole thing, you’ve got to play best sometime. These guys are one of the best so we may as well play them now.”
The Armadillos have an incredibly potent offense as they have averaged over 56 points per game this season.
King said their battery of Sean O’Keefe at quarterback and Eli Salinas at running back will provide Valley View’s strongest test at those positions yet. O’Keefe has thrown for 1146 yards and 21 touchdowns this season while Salinas leads the ground attack with 2063 yards and 31 touchdowns. O’Keefe’s top target Logan Glover has hauled in 10 touchdowns and 640 receiving yards.
“Their quarterback and running back are by far the best we’ve seen this year,” King said. “They are such good athletes. They make plays that they may break for 60 yards or so. They touch the ball knowing that they have that ability. It’s a little scary and it’s a huge challenge.”
The Eagles will have to control the line of scrimmage on defense if they are going to be successful, according to King.
One of the areas Valley View wants to clean up from its 33-14 win over Crawford is on the line.
“We missed some blocking assignments and guys went to the wrong person,” King said. “Running backs went to the wrong hole occasionally. It’s small details which you gotta fix.”
San Saba’s defense has been just as impressive this year as the Armadillos have yielded just under a touchdown per game this season.
“We have to get to the second level,” King said of the Eagles’ offense. “Their linebackers are really aggressive. We’ve got to get them blocked. If we can, we have the chance to get some points.”
The Eagles are coming into the game with an underdog mindset that they’ve embraced since the start of the season.
“We’ve played it up all year,” King said. “We were not predicted win the district. We weren’t predicted to beat Italy or predicted to beat Crawford. The boys have been the underdog for so long, but people are starting to notice now so I’m totally fine being the underdog.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.