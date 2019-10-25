Valley View didn’t exactly blow the doors off the frame in the first half of their district matchup against Trenton.
The Eagles’ defense carried much of the load by shutting down the Trenton offense while also conjuring turnovers throughout the game. Valley View blocked punt for a touchdown on the way to a 14-0 halftime lead.
But the second half was much more fruitful for the Eagles as they put together a more complete effort on both sides of the ball.
Leaning on their ground game, the Eagles rattled off three quick touchdowns to start the third quarter en route to a convincing 35-0 victory Friday, Oct. 25, at John Kassen Field.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said the Eagles’ played well, but overall the game was ‘ugly.’
“Trenton is a good team,” King said. “They put it to us the first half and we helped them. We had four or five penalties. We played bad in the first half and really good in the second half. It wasn’t necessarily bad, but it wasn’t what we were capable of.”
The win moves Valley View to 6-2 this season and 3-0 in district play.
Offensively, senior running back Clint Epperson was the workhorse as he scored the Eagles’ first three touchdowns of the game.
Trenton struggled on its first drive of the game. A sack and incompletion led to a punt at the Valley View 46-yard line.
Despite the good field position, the Eagles were sloppy to begin the game.
A quick 3-and-out led to a punt to the Tigers’ 20-yard line.
The Tigers moved into Eagles’ territory on their next drive, but Valley View delivered three consecutive tackles for a loss including a sack to force a punt to the Eagles’ 43-yard line.
Valley View finally found its groove on its next drive as Epperson ripped off a 44-yard run to set up his own 23-yard touchdown run up the left side of the Tigers’ defense.
The score gave the Eagles a 7-0 advantage with 2:03 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles’ defense continued to apply pressure on the Tigers’ ensuing drive as it forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Cameron Byrom at the Valley View 37-yard line just five seconds into the second quarter.
However, the Eagles’ offense sputtered on its next drive as Valley View was forced to punt to the Tigers’ 13-yard line.
Carrying on the theme of the first half, the Eagles’ defense delivered another game-changing play.
After a 3-and-out, the Eagles blocked the Tigers’ punt. Not only did they get the turnover, but Epperson recovered it on the hop and returned it for a touchdown to push Valley View’s lead to 14-0 with 5:57 left in the first half.
The Eagles’ defense held strong on the Tigers’ next drive by forcing a turnover on downs at the Valley View 45-yard line.
Another stalled offensive drive limited Valley View as freshman Logan Lewis, who started at quarterback for the first time this season, was intercepted at the Trenton 23-yard line.
The Tigers were content to go to halftime down 14-0.
As sluggish as the Eagles’ offense looked in the first half, Valley View came out firing on all cylinders to start the second half as it they needed just three plays to extend their lead.
Back-to-back runs by Epperson put Valley View up 21-0 just 45 seconds into the second half as he juked a Trenton defender in the middle of the field on the way to a 37-yard touchdown.
The Eagles’ defense continued its dominance as it forced a punt on the Tigers’ first drive of the second half.
Epperson dished out some more long, punishing runs on the Eagle’s next drive.
A 22-yard run by Epperson put the ball at the Trenton 46-yard line and then he shimmied his way for a 40-yard run to the 6-yard line. A horse collar penalty put the ball at the 3-yard line, where Austen Griffith polished off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Valley View the 28-0 lead with 6:53 left in the third quarter.
Valley View continued to play downhill as the Eagles’ defense pounced on another fumble at the Trenton 33-yard line.
Two plays later Griffith has his second touchdown of the night on a shifty 26-yard run. That gave Valley View the 35-0 lead with 5:02 left in the third.
Landon Martindale recovered a fumble on Trenton’s next drive at the Tigers’ 46-yard line, but the Eagles were forced to punt to the Trenton 20-yard line.
Valley View nearly added to their lead with just over five minutes left, but they fumbled on the Trenton 5-yard line.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
