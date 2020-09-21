The injury-ridden Valley View Eagles were underdogs headed into their game Friday, Sept. 18, against Lindsay, but after a late first-half 56-yard touchdown run from Colby Lewis, the Eagles were in good shape down 12-6 headed to halftime.
The Knights found their stride in the second half and pulled away for a 40-18 victory, but Valley View head coach Curtis King said he was proud of his team’s attitude during the game.
“We did a lot of good things and we had about three JV kids playing and Lindsay found them,” King said. “They’re a good team and they should do that. We had a couple drives that we played pretty well. We blocked OK at times and better than we have been. Probably the best thing we did was we played extremely hard. I can’t complain about that.”
Defensively, King said his team did not perform well, despite being in position to make several key plays.
“In the first half, we played really well, however, on their first two touchdowns, we just missed tackles,” King said. “We gave them those two.”
The Eagles got the ball into Lindsay territory relatively consistently in the first half, but couldn’t come away with any points.
When Lewis punched in the long touchdown run, King said his team was feeling good about the game at halftime.
“We thought the drive before that we had a chance to score twice, but we felt good at halftime and were right where we wanted to be,” King said. “If we could have held them on the first drive of the second half, I would have liked to have seen what would have happened. Lindsay made some adjustments and took advantage of some of our JV kids.”
The Knights’ passing offense did put the Eagles’ defense in a bind and King said it was a little eye-opening.
“We haven’t seen that all year,” King said. “We’ve played two run-heavy teams and it’s hard to work against that because you don’t have a kid on your scout team that can throw it like their guy can.”
After the game, King addressed his team and said the loss boiled down to the Eagles needing to make plays. He didn’t want to use youth as an excuse.
“We have to grow up and play big boy football,” King said. “I was disappointed because there were some plays we should have made, but I wasn’t angry. Lindsay is a good team. They have a chance to go really far in the playoffs. They’re well-coached and they have a really good quarterback. They’re a good team.”
One bright spot for the Eagles was Logan Lewis’s play at quarterback in the second half, throwing two touchdowns.
Lewis took over for starter Zach Isbell, who King said needed a break after taking several hits in the first half.
“I thought Logan deserved a shot as well and he plays a different style,” King said. “On both passes, he let the play happen and didn’t panic.”
Valley View will travel to Muenster on Friday, Sept. 25.
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.