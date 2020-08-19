As the Valley View Eagles gear up for their first scrimmage of the season against S&S Consolidated on Thursday, Aug. 20, they got some valuable full-contact hitting in over the weekend via an intra-squad scrimmage in preparation for this week.
However, they didn’t go too crazy as staying healthy was the priority along with getting some key game-speed action.
“We sat some guys with some nagging injuries and we’re low on depth, so we can’t get anybody hurt,” Valley View head coach Curtis King said. “It’s hard because there’s things you want to do, but you can’t. We might have gone longer in the scrimmage if we had more depth, but because we don’t have it, why risk it?”
Overall, King thought his team benefitted from the intra-squad scrimmage despite not going for very long.
“It was short and we only ran about 24 offensive plays, but I thought they played well and executed everything,” King said. “There were a couple mistakes, but nothing we couldn’t fix. It was a little faster pace than practice normally is and finally they got to hit somebody and take them to the ground, which we didn’t do a lot of during two-a-days. It was pretty energized.”
King said he thought both the offense and defense were further ahead than he thought and that he and his coaching staff were pretty hands off to let the team play.
Defensively, he thought his team played well in several areas.
“I thought they did well,” King said. “They ran to the ball and they were pretty physical with each other. They tackled really well.”
The varsity players in particular executed well, King said, but the younger players were hesitant, which he said is going to change as they get more experience.
“We have to speed them up a little bit,” King said. “We had to get them used to the physicality. The game is faster and they’re going to get a lot harder than they did in JV or eighth grade last year. In two weeks, we’re live, so they have to get used to it. They may not be younger guys in grade, but they’re young in experience and there are going to have to be some young guys that start for us.”
King said the Eagles missed not playing that first scrimmage of the season that the University Interscholastic League removed in its return-to-play guidelines and that playing against somebody other than their teammates is one of the benefits to an early scrimmage.
“You miss not having it,” King said. “You’re still tackling your best friend and you like to get away from that so they can see different competition, different skill levels and different offenses.”
As the Eagles turn their attention to Thursday’s tilt against S&S, King said it’s the last tune-up opportunity before they begin their season next week against Ponder.
“The newer guys have to learn how fast it is,” King said. “You try to go pretty fast in scrimmages and S&S is going to be physical as well. I want us to go hard. It’s the first and only chance you get to work on some kinks you may have on offense and defense. It’s your first chance you get to evaluate some of the newer guys.”
King said he thought the older players will have a definite vigor to their play after having the end of the previous school year shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’ve had a lot of energy during practice,” King said. “Two-a-days may have been one of the best I’ve ever been a part of. Everyone showed up. There weren’t a ton of injuries and the kids worked extremely hard.”
The Eagles have installed about 85% of their playbook and King said this is exactly where he thought they’d be in that area.
King said he wouldn’t have added anymore to the playbook even if they had more time.
“Our offense is made so that we can do other plays and options of a few plays,” King said. “They’ve done really well with them. I think you’re giving the kids more things they can do and they’re having fun with it. We’re not just running the same offense every time. We have one play that they can run four options off of it. I think they like it. It keeps it new.”
The developed offensive system the Eagles are using this season also gives the quarterback more freedom to read the defense and call the play as he sees fit.
King said that should help the Eagles grow offensively, especially after losing its top two running backs from a season ago.
“We’re expecting him to make reads and we’ve got packages put together so the quarterback can call it at the line of scrimmage,” King said.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
