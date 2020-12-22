The Gainesville Leopards outscored Henrietta in the second half and looked to have found a winning formula, but unfortunately a lackluster first quarter proved to be too much to overcome as the Leopards fell 68-59 on Monday, Dec. 21.
Gainesville fell behind 31-12 in the first quarter and spent the rest of the game playing catch up. By the time they got their act together, Henrietta had enough answers to fend off the comeback.
Gainesville assistant head coach Bruce Davis said there was no doubt how detrimental the hole the Leopards dug themselves was.
“It definitely hurt us early on,” Davis said. “Points are points. It’s hard to overcome that type of stuff, but they did a good job battling back though. They made it a ball game toward the end for sure. I definitely thought we were the better team, but they came out hot and they were the better team today. It was a good, hard fought game by Henrietta too.”
As for how the Leopards got back in the game, Davis said their full-court passes were smart and helped the Leopards score easily in transition.
“I don’t question our physical effort, but early on the mental effort wasn’t there,” Davis said. “We took them for granted and didn’t expect them to come out the way they did. Once we realized that everybody could play, we played our game battled back, but battling back means you are fighting to overcome something that already happened.”
Robyn Hardin led the Leopards in scoring with 22 points while Trey Lawson and Cason Evans each added 12 points.
Gainesville trailed 49-34 at halftime, but a 16-8 third quarter got them back in the game down 57-50. However, turnovers in the final frame stunted their momentum and Davis said the Leopards sometimes got ahead of themselves.
“Sometimes we act before we think and that gets us into trouble,” Davis said. “We’re a lot smarter than that. We just have to realize what our personnel is and go from there. I could have handled clock management better and rebounding. It’s basketball basics and that’s why you lose or win every game is because you did those basics good or bad.”
Henrietta’s offense was a thorn in the Leopards’ side and Davis said its offense was hard to stop early on.
“They made shots and when they shot, most of the time it went in, especially early on,” Davis said. “I think that’s why it’s called a battle. We’ve got the numbers to run and gun, but it just wasn’t our day. If we can add some outside and midrange stuff, that would be good for us, but that’s what practice is for. We’re very streaky right now. If we’re hot, we’re hot, but if we’re not, we’re not.”
Gainesville fell to 4-7 on the season and 0-1 in district play with a loss to Anna. The Leopards played Melissa on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
“We need to get a win, but nobody is going to hand it to you,” Davis said.
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
