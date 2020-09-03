The Muenster Hornets have dominated the kraut bowl the past five seasons, but the Lindsay Knights came close to putting an end to that dominance last season.
Muenster held off the Knights 24-22 last year, but this season Lindsay is poised to make noise not only in this year’s kraut bowl, but in the playoffs as well.
As much as last year’s tilt is in the past, Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley couldn’t help but feel as though the Knights missed their chance to earn a big win.
“I was watching our film from last year and I get frustrated watching it because we had so many opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of and that’s the key to us being successful this year,” Smiley said. “We’ve got to take advantage of our opportunities. We were not a very good football team at that time, but it was a good game for us because it made us better in the long run.”
Both teams picked up wins in Week 1. Muenster pulled out a 24-22 win over Alvord and Lindsay flattened Era 71-0.
While there are bragging rights and momentum on the line Friday, Sept. 4, at Valley View, both coaches want to make it clear to their teams that they aren’t playing in the Super Bowl and that it isn’t the end of their season if they lose.
“You’d be dumb if you didn’t think it was a big game because it’s a big game for the kids and the community and all that, but when you really look at it, it’s more about us getting better as a team,” Smiley said. “We want to use this to help us get better for later on down the year. It’s going to be one of the most physical games we play in and we have to match their physicality.”
Muenster head coach Brady Carney echoed Smiley’s outlook.
“It’s not going to carry you to a state championship,” Carney said. “To me, it’s just an opportunity to get better because Lindsay is a very good football team and for us to get better we have to play good teams. We’re not as good of a football team as what I feel like we can be eventually, but we’re going to play extremely hard and extremely physical. Eight games from now, if we were to look back, if we were to beat Lindsay but go 0-4 in district, who cares?”
Smiley spent seven years at Muenster as a defensive coordinator before sliding down U.S. 82 to take the head coaching job at Lindsay.
This will be the 10th kraut bowl he’s been a part of and he said the intensity surrounding the entire week makes it special.
“You’re always a little bit more focused that week, but you would hope you have that same focus every week,” Smiley said. “We want to approach every team the same. For me as a coach, it’s no different. We’re going to prepare the same way this week as we prepare every week.”
The Hornets transitioned to a wing-T offensive look last season and have continued that this year.
Smiley knows his defense will have its hands full Friday.
“We’ll do what we do and we have to do it better than we did last year,” Smiley said. “We’ll have a few wrinkles, but we won’t change anything. Jonathan Wheeler is a good athlete that plays really hard on both sides of the ball. He’s definitely their guy and we’ll have to contain him. We have to tackle him and that starts up front. They’ve still got plenty of weapons.”
Smiley is familiar with the Hornets’ defense as Muenster still employs his 4-3 scheme. However, the Knights are still going to have to execute the game plan, he said.
“We want to make everything bounce to the outside and you’ve got to have 11 unselfish players,” Smiley said. “Each guy has to do their job. There can’t be any freelancing. I feel like when we were really good in Muenster, we had that. You also have to go make plays. I feel like we’re at that point here now. We’ve got some unselfish guys that understand our scheme.”
