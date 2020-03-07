With the joy of success comes the pain of defeat. Nearly every Muenster player was in tears after their 42-39 loss to Gruver in the Class 2A state title game Saturday, March 7, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The emotions wavered throughout the game, peaking after the Lady Hornets took their first lead with just over five minutes left to go, and sinking as the final second ticked off the clock. Players dropped to their knees in disappointment and were consoled by teammates and coaches as Gruver celebrated.
Muenster scratched and clawed its way back from several deficits, showing championship mettle at every moment, but despite tying the game with 1:11 remaining on the clock, the Lady Hounds scored the final three points at the free-throw line to secure the win.
After the game, the girls were understandably disappointed.
“Heartbroken,” said Kaitlin Hennigan, the only senior on the team. “It was within our grasp, but it kind of slipped out.”
Besides Hennigan, who was second on the team in scoring with 10 points, the Lady Hornets will return the rest of their starters.
Junior Annie Anderle, with tears in her eyes, had trouble putting her feelings into words following the loss.
“Pretty sad, disappointed,” Anderle said. “We’re upset that we got so close and couldn’t get it done. I’m 100% driven [to make it back].”
Anderle finished with nine points.
The Lady Hornets’ leading scorer Martie McCoy, who finished with 13 points and a team-high four assists, is already motivated for next season.
“I’ll start working tomorrow,” McCoy said.
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower has been pretty reserved in the Lady Hornets’ run to the state tournament and after the defeat, he said he expects the pain to set in later.
“I’m pretty disappointed,” Hightower said. “Games like this come down to details and we didn’t execute the details. The obvious things are there like free throws and easy bucks and things like that, but despite all that, we kept ourselves in it and defensively, we gave ourselves a shot. What are you doing to do? We got the open looks. They just didn’t go in.”
Much like they did against Mason in their 43-34 win in the semifinal game, the Lady Hornets showed immense poise by battling back from an early 8-3 deficit and trailed by just two points at 10-8 after the first quarter.
Muenster outscored the Lady Hounds by two in the second to tie the game at 17-17 headed to halftime.
Gruver took control of the game in the third, building its biggest lead of the game at 24-18 with 1:57 left in the third quarter.
As they have done all season, the Lady Hornets took the other team’s best punch and kept pushing as they took two-point leads multiple times.
However, they could never pull away.
“We talked about how all year long, we’ve had games like this and last year we would panic and get really tight, but this year it’s been completely different,” Hightower said. “We show no signs of panic and I think that showed our resolve. It was OK. We’ve been here and we kept fighting. It paid off and we took the lead a little bit in the fourth.”
There isn’t any doubt how close the Lady Hornets were as a team this year and Hightower said watching his team succumb to the agony of defeat was hard to stomach.
“Let’s get real, I do view them as my own daughters,” Hightower said. “I’m defensive of them. I don’t like it when people come at them or anything like that. To see what all they’ve put in and to see how close we got, those emotions are real. My own little daughter was in tears. I haven’t shown emotion yet and I don’t think that will come until later on, but seeing them like this, I see the heartbreak.”
To know that they came so close and know how much work it took to get to this point is painful Hightower said.
“It slipped out of our hands,” Hightower said. “Those are more tears of disappointment than tears of the season was over. We truly felt we had a shot and we did. We gave ourselves a chance. There wasn’t a dry eye. They just know how much they put in. What we ask these kids to do is uncommon. There’s a lot of sports and teams out there that just play through the season. There’s not substance behind it and there is substance behind this group. They are playing for something bigger than themselves. The emotion is raw and real and it’s pouring out now.”
The season began for the Lady Hornets on Aug. 15 on the first day of school. Since then, the Lady Hornets have given absolutely everything they had, according to Hightower.
“They played a long summer schedule and they watched Martin’s Mill cut down those nets cut down those nets last year in that regional tournament and that’s been a year-long goal now, so to see it come to an end and not get the ultimate prize, there’s a natural letdown,” Hightower said. “We’re going to try to celebrate the great year we’ve had and it’s been amazing.”
Muenster won a school-record 36 games this season, eclipsing the record set back in 1993. They defeated Martin’s Mill, which had won 116 straight games, and claimed a coveted district title and regional championship in the process.
While the sting of the loss will probably remain with this team for a long time, Hightower said there was still an abundance of positives the Lady Hornets enjoyed this season.
“We made our schedule pretty tough in order to get to that game against Martin’s Mill and I think it did pay off,” Hightower said. “We fully expect to make a run next year and it’s going to be tough. We have a lot of poise. They are just driven. We talked about leaving a legacy that has been established and we get to be a part of those past teams. They’ll be able to look at their names on the wall of our gym and it will be a constant reminder for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.