Era head coach Don Neu said “without a doubt” the loss to Muenster on Friday, Feb. 14, would make his team better.
Era fell 57-37 in the third meeting between both teams and in the process dealt with challenge after challenge.
The Lady Hornets’ leading scorer Briana Knabe was hurt in the third quarter and Hope Proffer was throwing up nearly the entire game.
Neu said he was proud of how the team fought through the tough times.
“Hope was about to throw up constantly,” Neu said. “She stayed in the game and kept wanting to play. She begged to stay in the game. They’re fighters. Bri hurts her ankle and she wanted to stay in the game, but I told her she had to come out. They’re fighters. We’re fine and we’re going to move on.”
After the game, Neu was quick to remind his team that it was just one loss.
“It absolutely doesn’t define us,” Neu said. “The final score wasn’t an indication of what that game was. It was a close game until Bri goes down and Hope is throwing up. Maddie Chisum got in foul trouble and I had to pull her out. We faced more adversity in this game than we’ve faced all year and my kids kept fighting, but I’ll give Muenster a lot of credit. They did a good job. They shot the ball better and they were able to pin us inside and that hurt us a lot more this game.”
Era trailed 16-9 after the first frame and 25-18 at halftime, but Neu still said he felt like his team had a chance to win.
“We got down and we kept having to fight back,” Neu said. “We fought back twice, but we couldn’t fight back a third time. Muenster did a great job. They were hitting their shots tonight. Obviously, once you get the bigger lead, it’s a lot easier to shoot because you’re more relaxed and they started hitting their shots. Credit to them.”
Knabe led Era in scoring with 16 points and Neu said she did a good job finding her offense, despite the suffocating defense on her from Muenster.
“We did a good job setting some screens and getting her open,” Neu said. “Bri had some good looks. She drove and finished. She did her thing. When people play her tight, it’s OK. She’ll get the ball and attack the basket.”
With the loss, Muenster claimed the top seed in the district, which means Era, now the second seed, will face Sam Rayburn on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Anna.
Neu said he has no doubt his team will bounce back from the loss.
“These kids will be fine,” Neu said. “They’ve faced adversity before. They’ll bounce back. I wish we could have kept it closer at the end, but at the end of the day, it just says who you play. I told them that all it does is dictate who we’re playing. That’s all it does. It doesn’t matter how you get there.”
