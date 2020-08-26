The Era Hornets have a difficult opponent to open their season as they take on the Lindsay Knights at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
Lindsay is coming off a playoff berth and 9-3 season while the Hornets did not win a game last season.
Each team matched up to start last season and Lindsay came out on top 52-0.
“Lindsay is very talented and they’ve got a great group of juniors and seniors and from what I understand this is their year,” Era head coach Terry Felderhoff said. “That’s fine and great. They’re experienced and we’re young. We’ve got a lot of growing to do and we’re going to get after it. We’re going to improve and that’s what we’re looking for each week regardless of who our opponent is these first five games. As long as we do that, we’re going to be OK down the road.”
The Hornets had their first scrimmage of the season Thursday, Aug. 20, against Blue Ridge. Felderhoff said there was progress made and there is still much work to be done.
“Blue Ridge was a very physical and athletic team,” Felderhoff said. “We had some bright spots, but there was a ton to work on obviously. Right now we’re a young team and a new system, so Blue Ridge went their way more than ours, but it was still good to get out and see how you match up against somebody else. We completed some passes and moved the ball a little bit.”
As the Hornets turn their attention to the Knights, who sport a high-octane, passing-oriented offense, Felderhoff said Era’s defense will have to be on point in several areas.
“Our defensive backs have got to be physical and that’s all there is to it,” Felderhoff said. “That’s new to them. That’s what we’re trying to teach and obviously we have to get a little bit of a rush and move the quarterback off his spots and get him uncomfortable.”
Felderhoff said his team needs to find some consistency this week if they are going to be successful from blocking to passing routes.
Felderhoff knows the Hornets will be considered underdogs, but that isn’t affecting his team’s preparation.
“Getting a win at any point is great and it would be huge obviously,” Felderhoff said. “I’m not crazy and there probably isn’t anybody outside this field house giving us a chance and that’s fine. We’re not worried about those people. You never know. Games aren’t played on paper. I expect us to compete and play our tails off. “
One of the major areas of focus Felderhoff and the Hornets have in this matchup is on the offensive and defensive lines. Now that the season is upon Era, Felderhoff said finding a routine will be imperative.
“We give ourselves a chance if we are physical,” Felderhoff said. “They’re ready to go play. You’ve got to be fired up and ready, but you can’t get too high or too low because it’s a long season.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.