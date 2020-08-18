The Era Hornets chose not to have a padded intra-squad scrimmage this season before they ramp up for their first official scrimmage against Blue Ridge this week and head coach Terry Felderhoff said he doesn’t think his team missed out on too much.
“I don’t believe in those,” Felderhoff said. “It’s not something we’ve ever done. It’s not that I don’t believe in it, but it’s just not something we’ve ever done. A lot of people did those on Saturday this past week, but I chose to give them the day off. It’s a long, hard grind and it was the last Saturday the kids or coaches could have off. It’s just a personal preference and it’s nothing against anybody that has them.”
Keeping his team healthy is the main priority for Felderhoff, especially for a small school such as Era. The Hornets can’t afford to lose any key players before the season begins.
“They’ve got to be healthy because otherwise they can’t perform,” Felderhoff said. “We’ve preached to them about taking care of their bodies and that they’ve got to have fuel. Their body can’t run on nothing so food and drink are vital. Keeping them healthy, you’ve got to do that. That’s all there is to it.”
The Hornets did begin padded practices with hitting last week and Felderhoff said that went well for them, but he isn’t letting his team get too physical.
“When the UIL came out several years ago and said that we couldn’t have no more than 90 minutes of full-contact practice per week, every coach I talked to said that if you’re doing any more than that, then you’re an idiot,” Felderhoff said. “The philosophy has changed over the years. Twenty years ago, there was a different theory. Having full contact allows us to take it to another level.”
The limited contact Felderhoff is letting his team have hasn’t stopped the Hornets from soaking in every minute of it.
“This is one of the great things about football,” Felderhoff said. “It allows a young man to go out and be aggressive and not get in trouble for it. They were looking forward to hitting no doubt. Obviously there was more progression of contact this past week from the week before, but we didn’t line up and try to knock the snot out of each other.”
Felderhoff communicates to his team that it’s not always about getting the highlight hit, but the focus should be about getting in the right place to wrap up and make the tackle.
“I need a sure tackle,” Felderhoff said. “Every now and then you get the highlight hits, but we just need sure tackles.”
Felderhoff said the work the Hornets have been putting in has been paying off, especially as they transition to afternoon practices.
“It was more taxing, but they worked hard and they’re becoming more comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Felderhoff said. “We’ve really taxed and stressed their body and it’s new to some of them, but they’ve responded well. They’re showing up ready to go and they’ve got good attitudes. We talk about mental toughness a lot with me and how to push your body when it’s telling you when it’s tired.”
The Hornets are still processing the playbook installation and Felderhoff said it’s coming along slowly but surely.
“It’s two steps forward and then the next day it’s one step back,” Felderhoff said. “That’s typical of a young team and being in a new system. I’m not concerned there. We’re getting things put in and adding as they can handle things. Is it as far along a year from now, no, but it will be fine.”
Before the Hornets line up Thursday, Aug. 20, to play Blue Ridge, Felderhoff wants his team to have the bulk of the playbook in.
In the meantime, Era will constantly be making tweaks to its playbook. Regardless, Felderhoff said the Hornets have no choice but to be ready for Blue Ridge and that every team in Class 1A-4A is in the same boat with just one scrimmage.
“We’re going to have to get them there,” Felderhoff said. “You’ve got to have a scrimmage at some point before you go play. I’m indifferent about not having the first scrimmage. Some days I wish we would have it, but others I don’t. I think the biggest thing is we have three weeks before you do have a scrimmage and that’s a long time. I think that’s the worst part of it.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.