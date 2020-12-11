The Era Lady Hornets came up short in a loss against Whitesboro on Tuesday, Dec. 8, but despite being unable to overcome the third-quarter deficit, Era head coach Don Neu went into the locker room and lauded his team for its fight and tenacity.
Neu told his team that he knew that they were champions from the amount of grit it showed in the fourth quarter despite being down.
As the season progresses, those moments will be integral for building success with a team mostly comprised of new players.
“It’s tough in one way, but in another way, it’s awesome because I get to watch this team grow,” Neu said. “Each and every game, we may not win all the games on the scoreboard, but I see them growing. The last minute against Whitesboro, the effort was amazing. They knew they weren’t going to win at that point, but their heart was there and they were giving it everything they had.”
The Lady Hornets came up a point short in a regional semifinal loss to then undefeated Martin’s Mill and despite losing the majority of that team including star point guard Briana Knabe, Neu said he excited for the challenge to nurture a new squad.
“I feel like things are coming together,” Neu said. “The challenge is there and I’m anxious to see this team grow and get better. We’re taking baby steps. We missed the first 14 days of practice due to quarantine and I missed all last week. When we get it all together, then it’s going to see what it’s fun to do.”
Era is in a newly-aligned District 13-2A with Alvord, Chico, Collinsville, Lindsay, Muenster and Tioga. Muenster and Alvord are the class of the district, but the Lady Hornets are hoping to slide into one of the two final playoff spots.
“It’s going to be tough and our goal is to get to playoffs,” Neu said. “That’s our number one goal right now and if we can get to that point, then we’ll see what we can do from there. Muenster and Alvord are favored in our district, but anything can happen on any given night, especially if we keep improving like we have been.”
Against Whitesboro, the Lady Cats’ size game Era trouble, but Neu was proud of the entire effort his team put out on the floor.
“We’re executing better and every time we had some good drives, Whitesboro got a hand on it,” Neu said. “Our post play was better. Our guards made better decisions. We didn’t always finish, but the rest of it is going to come.”
The Lady Hornets went to the press in the second half and Neu said that was one of the bright spots in the game, but offensively, they are still finding their groove. As they transition to district play, they are aiming for the playoffs, but with an eye on next year after some much-needed experience this season.
“We’ve got a long ways to go with it and we haven’t worked on it as long as we need to,” Neu said. “They need more reps in the press. We’re going to build this year as best we can because we’ll have everybody back but one player next year.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
