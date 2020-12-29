A slow start proved to be too much to overcome for the Era Lady Hornets against Bellevue on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Era outplayed Bellevue in the second half, but a 32-20 first-half deficit was the Lady Hornets’ undoing in the 55-48 defeat.
Head coach Don Neu noted that their sluggish start might have been because of Tuesday’s game being the second game in two days after Era downed Sacred Heart 46-26 on Monday, Dec. 28.
“I thought we were flat early and Bellevue jumped out to a 10 or 12-0 lead to start the game, but after that it was a fairly even game,” Neu said. “We played a game yesterday that was a lot slower pace and this game was a faster pace.”
Despite the loss, it was the Lady Hornets’ third straight non-district tilt before they resume district play Tuesday, Jan. 5, with a home game against Collinsville. Era finished 2-1 in those games.
Neu said it was important his team got an opportunity to work on things in some games that don’t mean as much.
“If nothing else, we’re playing ourselves back into shape,” Neu said. “The holiday break always gets everybody a little bit, but I told them after the game that I’m ready to have a practice. We need a practice. We need to fix some things. We’ve played game after game, but we haven’t had enough practices in between them.”
Era fell behind 19-11 in the first quarter, but started to find its game after that. Still, the first half was too much of a hole to dig out of.
“We started playing better in the second quarter I thought, but we missed some easy buckets,” Neu said. “The first half we didn’t play very good defense at all, but in the second half it was our defense that helped us claw back into the game.”
The Lady Hornets had more of a balanced scoring attack in the third frame as six players found the stat sheet. Era outscored Bellevue 19-12 in the third quarter and 16-4 in the final quarter.
“The fourth quarter we played really well,” Neu said. “We made good decisions and the defense was what contributed to our better offense. Our defense allowed us to get up and down the floor and force Bellevue to play a little bit more defense. We turned the ball over in the first half a lot, but we adjusted to the speed of the game a lot better in the second half.”
Neu said it is important to see different styles and speeds throughout the season in preparation for the unique district teams.
“I told them that they need to adjust on the fly because you’re going to have different games,” Neu said. “Some people want to slow it down. Some people want to speed it up. Some people want to use a post game. You have to adjust to the team you’re playing.”
Neu noted how his players kept trying to encourage each other and pick each other up. He lauded them for their effort after the game and said how proud he was of their fight to the final whistle.
“We were down by seven and my kids still believed they could win and as a coach, that means a lot because they never think they’re out of a game,” Neu said. “That’s a big part of it. We just have to be ready for the pace of the game. We just weren’t quite as focused as we needed to be.”
Kiara Franklin led the team in scoring with 16 points while Alexis Beard caught fire in the second half with 11 points.
Anna Villa also potted six points in the final quarter.
Neu said he was happy with how many players stepped up.
“Anna hit a couple big buckets for us and that’s big and Morgan Greer gave me a lot of minutes tonight and did a pretty good job,” Neu said. “Alexis does a lot of good things for us. We just need to all get better defensively. Kiara played her tail off. You could tell their game plan was to get the ball out of her hands. I think early, we panicked a little bit, but in the second half we found the open person.”
While the Lady Hornets continue to get players back healthy, Neu said the team is still developing and hopefully by the second round of district play, it will be firing on all cylinders.
“The good thing about this game is it’s a non-district game because our ultimate goal is to get in the playoffs,” Neu said. “It’s kind of like the Cowboys. They’re not very good, but they’re clicking at the right time and they still have a chance at the playoffs and once you get in the playoffs, anything can happen. We’ll keep striving every game to get to that point.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.