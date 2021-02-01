With three players in double digits carrying the offense, the Era Lady Hornets flexed their muscles in a 66-41 district win over Collinsville on Friday, Jan. 29.
The win put Era at 6-4 in district play as well as officially clinching the Lady Hornets a playoff spot.
Era head Don Neu said it was one of the best games they played the entire season.
“It was the most well-rounded game we’ve played all year,” Neu said. “I saw a lot of maturity with my kids. They saw things. They ran their offense really well. We played pretty good defense and we rebounded well. We played a complete game and we haven’t played a complete game in a long time. I told them that the biggest thing I saw was maturity and they’re starting to get it.”
Era was coming off back to back losses to Alvord and Lindsay, but the Lady Hornets’ defense rose to the occasion and stifled the Lady Pirates’ top scoring threat Carrie Johnson for just five points, all of which came in the final quarter with the game out of reach.
“The Johnson girl is really good and we held her to five points, so that was big,” Neu said. “She can change a game when she gets rolling and we never let her get rolling. We played her tight and tried to keep the ball out of her hands. The other thing that hurt us the first time we played was they got it down the floor and hit some fast breaks against us, but we stopped that this game.”
The 66 points the Lady Hornets scored were a season high and they shot out of the gates with an 18-4 advantage in the first quarter.
“We hit buckets early and I think that was a big key too,” Neu said. “We got relaxed and when you do that you shoot the ball better. It was very balanced. We ran the plays well. We distributed the ball well. We had several people score and we had enough mixture of scoring that they really couldn’t key on one person.”
Kiara Franklin led the team in scoring with 16 points while Kate Krebs had 14 points and Bailee Bowden had 11 points. Four other players also found the score sheet as the Lady Hornets used their up-tempo offense to keep the Collinsville defense off balance.
“We got several fast break points but we moved the ball really good,” Neu said. “They ran some man and they ran some zone. We adjusted pretty good on the fly tonight and that’s what I mean by maturity. Some things were starting to click for them. Kiara is the point guard and the quarterback of the team. She did a good job of taking that role tonight. Our decision making was much better.”
Era will close the regular season with a road tilt against Tioga on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and a tough test against undefeated Muenster on Friday, Feb. 5, but now that they Lady Hornets have clinched a playoff spot, Neu was able to reflect on how much it meant to him and his team after losing the majority of its regional tournament team from last season.
“This team is young, but I can see the improvement and we’re getting some key playoff experience for the future,” Neu said. “We’re hoping we can move up to third and there might be a tiebreaker game against Lindsay. It’s a relief to get in the playoffs.”
