Although the Era Lady Hornets fell to Glen Rose on Tuesday, Jan. 21, the venue in which they played and the environment that surrounded the two teams made for a memory head coach Don Neu and the Lady Hornets won’t soon forget.
The Lady Hornets faced off with Glen Rose at the American Airlines Center, which plays host to the Dallas Mavericks.
Playing on the Mavs’ unique home court prior to their showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers, Era dealt with the challenges of empty seats and the expanded 3-point line.
Still, Era gained some valuable experience against a solid Glen Rose team in the 40-33 defeat and had fun in the process.
“It was great and I think the kids enjoyed it,” Neu said. “They were able to shoot early for a while and it was a fun experience they may not have been able to enjoy otherwise. The NBA 3-point line is much farther away from the basket and the lane is wider. There were quite a few factors. Then we had to try to focus on playing Glen Rose, which was one of the better defensive teams we’ve played this season.”
Era’s Briana Knabe led the team with 21 points, but Sandra Christian was held scoreless in the first half and scored just six points in the second. No other Lady Hornet scored more than two points.
“Shooing outside was tougher and early on it was a factor, but we were able to settle in as the game went along,” Neu said. “They took away the paint and that hurt us. They packed it in there. We played pretty good defense ourselves, but we didn’t block out well enough this game. They had a couple girls that were pretty quick and they had a good point guard that got them in their offense. They were solid.”
The Lady Hornets’ offense struggled in the first quarter as they managed to post just five points on the scoreboard. Era trailed 19-13 at halftime.
“We started scoring better in the second half,” Neu said. “A lot of it was their defense and a lot of it was the American Airlines Center I think. I give Glen Rose a lot of credit for not letting us get off to a good start.”
Neu said it was a long process to arrange the game at the AAC. In the end, he said it was a good experience for the entire program.
“First of all, you have to put your name into the Mavericks in the summertime,” Neu said. “The Mavericks’ schedule doesn’t come out until later and when it does, you have to pick a date that’s one of the Mavericks’ home games. Then you have to find a team that can play that date, so there’s a lot of things that have to align. We had a great turnout. We had great support and it was a terrific experience.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
