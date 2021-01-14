It was a tall task for the Era Lady Hornets to take down the No. 1 ranked Muenster squad, but despite the 64-21 defeat Tuesday, Jan. 12, there were some key lessons learned as Era transitions to the second half of district play.
Head coach Don Neu knew it would be difficult to knock off Muenster, but he said he was overjoyed at the amount of fight his team displayed.
“I’m proud of my kids because we never gave up,” Neu said. “Our goal was to try to get better. Obviously we went into the game thinking we had a chance and we played pretty decent in the first quarter. It was 12-4 and we had a shot that went in and out. The second quarter got away from us a little bit and they got on a roll. I knew they would hit their 3s.”
Muenster pulled away with a 22-7 second quarter and a 30-10 advantage in the second half. Era tried to play zone defense, but Muenster’s outside shooting was too much.
“I knew it would be tough to rotate, but we had to stop the drive and they kicked out,” Neu said. “No matter what they run they can hurt you, but I’m extremely proud of my kids. At the end, we were still playing hard. We do some good things and we made some good passes, but the shots didn’t fall.”
Era’s Kiara Franklin led the team with 11 points and held one of Muenster’s top players Annie Anderle to just two points in the first half.
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower called Franklin the toughest on-ball defender Anderle has seen all season.
Neu said that defense is also something to build off.
“Kiara did a great job on Anderle and the great thing about Kiara is she can play 32 minutes and keep going,” Neu said. “She did a good job in the second half, but Annie created and we were trying to stop everybody else.”
Neu said his team needs to eliminate the offensive rebounds given up, but as a team, the players learned not to give up on each other.
Era is still sitting in a positive spot in the district standings at 4-2 with losses to Muenster and Alvord, but a win over Alvord in the second half of district would give them a chance at the second playoff seed.
Muenster and Era will reconnect in the final game of the regular season Friday, Feb. 5. Neu said from top to bottom, Muenster is a well-balanced team.
“Muenster is a good team and they’re solid,” Neu said. “They’ve got so many weapons. If you take one weapon away, another weapon hurts you. They’re well disciplined. They play good defense. A lot of times a good team doesn’t play good defense, but they do that and they’re so crisp on the offensive end. We held one down a little bit, but the others we couldn’t. Their five starters are solid and their bench players know their roles.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.