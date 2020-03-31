The Era Lady Hornets came up just short of a fourth go-around with Muenster, falling to Martin’s Mill 60-59 in the regional semifinal game, but that didn’t stop several Lady Hornets from earning recognition across the district, region and state.
Senior Briana Knabe headlined Era’s selections as she was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state teams.
Era head coach Don Neu said there weren’t enough words to describe Briana.
“She’s got heart, leadership, toughness and athleticism,” Neu said. “She’s such a great all-around team player. She was without a doubt important and the point guard is always important, but she is a threat in all areas. Her leadership with her toughness was second to none.”
Knabe was also named to the TABC all-region team and was the District 11-2A MVP.
“She was quick and I think her biggest thing was how she saw the floor,” Neu said. “She saw traps and the way she could handle the basketball was huge. If somebody tried to pressure her, she saw it before it happens. If they’re trapping, she sees her teammates. She’s very unselfish and earlier in her career, she maybe was too unselfish. She was a team player for sure.”
Senior Sandra Christian was also named to the TABC all-state and all-region teams and Neu said she complemented Knabe very well.
“If Sandra was open, there was a pretty good chance she was going to knock the shot down,” Neu said. “Her being a threat drew the defense out to her which opened it up for other people. Not only did Bri help her, but Sandra helped her because she helped get other people open as well. Her strength was definitely 3-point shooting as well.”
Neu said Christian, who was also named as the co-offensive MVP of the district, had a unique leadership that was special and that teams tried to lock her down defensively all season.
“They would guard her tight because they knew she could shoot,” Neu said. “She had length too so she could defend the post-type players that we didn’t have the size to match with. She was a good defensive player. Her length definitely helped.”
Sophomore Kiara Franklin was named as the sixth woman of District 11-2A.
Neu said Franklin could have won several awards.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of Kiara,” Neu said. “I would give her the most improved player of the year as well. She contributed in many ways both offensively and defensively. She handled the ball well for us and she accepted her role well. She’s a huge factor in our success.”
Senior Maddie Chisum was named to the district’s first team and Neu said she was always a steady player.
“You knew exactly what you were going to get night in and night out,” Neu said. “She played hard every night. She was very consistent. She blocked out and rebounded well. She would give us 6-8 points a game. She didn’t make a lot of mistakes and she had to defend a lot of big post girls that she gave up size to.”
Senior Hope Proffer was also named to the second team and Neu said the word that describes her is heart.
“She’s got more heart than anybody I’ve ever seen,” Neu said. “She would play her tail off and give everything she had. When she was on the floor, she was going to play as hard as she could possibly play. Defensively and rebounding, she was so good at the intangibles. She always kept the team up and she was always very motivated.”
Senior Abbie Thompson was also tabbed to the honorable mention team.
“She would get out and play such good defense for us,” Neu said. “She drew more charges than anybody on the team. I respect that a lot. She knew her role and played her role very well.”
It was a very senior-laden squad this year and Neu said it will be very difficult to lose them.
“To have the year end the way it did, it’s extremely tough,” Neu said. “Most of them are in track or softball so for them to not be able to do that, I feel for them. I hope they get a chance to finish the way they need to. It’s a special group of kids. The biggest thing I told them was thank you for all the hard work and it’s been a joy to coach them. What they did is hopefully going to give these younger kids something to look up to and hopefully keep the tradition going.”
Neu said despite the early playoff exit, it was still a successful season, especially considering the difficult schedule the Lady Hornets played this year.
“To get to the regionals four straight years was a great accomplishment and we obviously would have liked to go further, but a lot of people would love to have the opportunity we did,” Neu said. “That’s something to be very, very proud of. It was very tough and very emotional for everybody. It was one of the most frustrating losses the way it ended. I’m not upset with the kids. I couldn’t have been more proud of the kids.”
