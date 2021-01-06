A sporadic start to the season has led to some uncertainty for the Era Lady Hornets, but recently they have picked up their game and made strides both offensively and defensively.
Era has won four of its last five games and put together one of its best performances of the season Tuesday, Jan. 5, when they took down Collinsville 60-44.
The win pushed Era’s district record to 3-1 and has them in a good position through the first half of district play.
Against the Lady Pirates, Era kept up with Collinsville’s pace and wore them down in the second half, outscoring them 29-22.
A 16-8 first quarter also helped the Lady Hornets settle into the game quickly and allowed them to withstand Collinsville’s second-quarter run.
Head coach Don Neu said the team’s hot start was crucial to its success.
“We play with intensity,” Neu said. “We talked a lot after our loss to Bellevue about intensity early and the first quarter we came out with the most intensity we had all year. I think that continued throughout the game. We kind of wore them down a little bit and it was by far the most intense game all year. We knew they only had six or seven players, so we tried to run on them.”
The Lady Hornets finally played at full strength with players coming back from quarantine and injury. Neu said that showed with the team’s chemistry.
Kiara Franklin led the team in scoring with 19 points, but she wasn’t required to bear the scoring burden as much as she has in the past as three other players scored in double digits.
Kate Krebs and Ella Haselhoff each poured in 12 points and Alexis Beard added 11 points.
“It’s the first time in forever that I’ve had everybody,” Neu said. “Ella Haselhoff is back and she helped a lot. That gave us another body out there and she was finally coming into her own before she got hurt. I’m very excited about that and it was a team win. Everyone of them that I stuck out there did something positive.”
Offensively, the Lady Hornets put their head down and had constant drives to the basket, but their passing was also keeping the Lady Pirates’ defense off balance.
“We’re doing a better job of moving the ball,” Neu said. “I don’t care if a team is in zone or man defense, if you don’t move the ball and get the defense to move, you can’t get them out of position. We worked on offense the past two practices to work on that stuff. We were quicker and we saw things quicker. Even when we didn’t score, we did the right thing and that’s all you can ask for.”
As well as the Lady Hornets played on offense, Neu said there is always room for improvement, particularly with grabbing more offensive rebounds.
“I think we need to continue to get in better shape so we can play with that kind of intensity the whole game,” Neu said.
The Lady Hornets sit in a solid spot four games into district and Neu said the win over Collinsville was gigantic for their playoff push.
Era will continue district play Friday, Jan. 8, with a road tilt against Tioga.
“This game was huge,” Neu said. “The Chico, Lindsay and Collinsville games for us were big. Our game against Tioga is also huge because that puts us in a good position in the first round of district. I told them that we need to just take care of Tioga and worry about the rest after that. They’ve got a big girl, but if we can play good defense around the perimeter, I feel like we can shut them down.”
