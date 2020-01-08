The non-district schedule for the Era Lady Hornets has been arduous this season. It wasn’t easy for them against Decatur on Tuesday, Jan. 7, as they fell 61-36.
As much as things weren’t going the Lady Hornets’ way, Era head coach Don Neu was quick to give credit to the Lady Eagles.
“Decatur was the seventh-ranked team in Class 4A and they shot the ball really well,” Neu said. “They’ve got three 6-foot girls and three of them can shot the ball from the outside and we didn’t shoot the ball as well as we have been. We were down nine points in the third quarter, but they went on a little run and we couldn’t battle back from there.”
Decatur is two classes higher than Era and Neu said playing the tough non-district schedule was all preparation for what expects to be a difficult district slate.
“My kids played hard and shots just weren’t falling,” Neu said. “Their height hurt us and their rebounding hurt us. I think a 4A team looking at a 2A team, they’re thinking they can’t lose to us. They were fired up ready to play. I give them all credit in the world, but I’m proud of my kids. I told them I scheduled it this way to prepare us for district and I think it will pay off eventually.”
As tough as the Lady Hornets’ non-district schedule was last season, Neu said this year was even more daunting.
However, as they turn the page to district play this Friday, Jan. 10, against Chico, Neu said his team is better for it.
“This was a little tougher,” Neu said. “We’ve played several 4A teams and we’ve played only three teams that are equivalent to our size. Everybody else has been bigger, but we’ve done that on purpose. I think there were a couple games we could have won and obviously we would have liked to have won more, but I really do think it will pay off.”
Era was led by Briana Knabe’s 14 points while Sandra Christian added 11, but no other Lady Hornets scored more than three points.
The Lady Hornets are now 15-8 on the season.
While Neu chalked it up to an off night, he said his team doesn’t take losing well and noted that they are always ready to get back to work.
“They’re down after a loss, but they don’t let it drag on day after day,” Neu said. “The losses that we’ve had, they bounced back in practice the next day. That’s actually how you want a team to handle it. You don’t want them going into the locker room happy they lost and they’re not happy when they lose. They take it personally when they lose and as a coach you like that.”
