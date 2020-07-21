Era players back at it after 3-week hiatus

Era athletic director Terry Felderhoff is impressed with how his players have come back from their three-week hiatus.
Although they’ve had to recover physically, their understanding of the concepts he’s trying to impress upon them has gone swimmingly.
“We had three great weeks and then we had a few weeks off, so it wasn’t quite like starting over, but the great thing was they retained any new stuff we learned, because it was pretty quick getting through things,” Felderhoff said. “We even added some stuff. We had to take that break, so the progress leveled off and stayed the same instead of being further ahead. But it is what it is. We’re going to make the best of the situation and control what we can control.”
The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday it would allow football season practices for conferences 1A-4A to begin Aug. 3 and games to start Aug. 27. Before the announcement, Felderhoff said there is much to consider in that decision and he respects how difficult it must be for the UIL to make it.
“We’re competitive people by nature and we’re working toward that competition season,” Felderhoff said. “All of us want to get going, but every one of us care about kids, so we don’t want to jeopardize the safety of our kids either. There is a balancing act there. The last three weeks almost felt like back in the old days where we couldn’t coach. It was strange, but we’re all in uncharted waters here trying to navigate this whole deal.”
Felderhoff said the athletes’ attitudes were positive upon their return and it reminded him of what they were like when they originally got to come back in June.
“That first week, they were thrilled to be back and it was kind of the same thing,” Felderhoff said. “They worked hard. They seemed happy to be around each other and now they’re wearing masks at different times and you’re having to remind them about being too close. Their attitudes were good.”
The weightlifting plan Felderhoff and the coaches put together at the beginning of June has had to be scaled back some due to the time off, but he said overall the athletes are embracing the challenges.
“We obviously didn’t do the workout we would have done, but on the football side, we threw the football around and worked on blocking schemes,” Felderhoff said. “We’ve been working on some of the base stuff and have been adding to it. I’m happy where we are. It would be nice to be further down the road, but we’re not. We’re fine though. It’s going to take some time.”
Felderhoff said he believes strongly in how much kids need athletics and school, but the challenge is how to accomplish those safely.
As long as a season gets to be played, Felderhoff will be happy, he said.
“I prefer playing over nothing,” Felderhoff said. “I’d like to play 10 games like normal, but I don’t know that it’s going to be a possibility, so I’ll take whatever over nothing. …In the climate we’re in with the virus, there is so much that comes into play. I think the is a solution somewhere in the middle. People are talking, but it seems like nobody is listening.”
