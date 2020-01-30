The Era Lady Hornets are undefeated in district play and already have several solid wins under their belt.
On Friday, Jan. 31, Era has a chance to win the district championship if they can defeat Muenster for the second time this season.
The two teams split the season series last year, but Muenster was tripped up by Poolville to extinguish a chance of a third game.
Needless to say, Era doesn’t want to have to play a third game against Muenster.
“It’s going to be another battle and it’s going to be interesting for sure,” Era head coach Don Neu said. “It’s an important game because we want to be hitting on all cylinders at this time of the year and playing a good team like Muenster is going to make you better. It’s not do or die, but we definitely don’t want to play a third game. They want to force that third game.”
The Lady Hornets will also play Alvord and Poolville to close out the regular season, but Neu said he expects to have to make adjustments in the crucial game against Muenster.
“If we win, we’re district champs and Muenster is playing to stay alive,” Neu said. “If we lose, we still have a chance for the district championship. Ultimately, we still control our own destiny and that’s all you could ever ask. It is a big game, but we don’t want to make it a do-or-die situation because if you put too much pressure on your kids, it can backfire.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Era bounced Chico 58-16 and Neu said it was a good all-around victory.
“We played pretty good,” Neu said. “Chico is pretty down this year, but I thought we executed well. My bench players came out and really played well. It was a good team effort with good defense. I was pleased. We had 40 points at halftime and we kind of pulled it back. We had a lot of fast breaks and we shot the ball well. I think that was our best half of the season and on the road too, so that was good.”
After their 40-33 loss to Glen Rose on Jan. 21, Neu said he thought the defense has been playing better the past two games.
“Defensively we played really, really well,” Neu said. “We did a lot of things better that we had to fix after the Glen Rose game. We were where we needed to be on defense and we were giving up open looks. This time we did a better job of containment.”
Era led 20-2 after the first quarter and 40-7 at halftime. The Lady Hornets dialed back their intensity a bit in the second half, but Neu said he was proud of the team’s ability to stay focused despite the looming game with Muenster.
“We talked about playing each game for the future and not that night,” Neu said. “We try to get better every game and we’re looking to get better for the playoffs.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.