Era reacts to recent UIL realignment

Things will be different in several ways for the Era Lady Hornets basketball team next season. Not only are they entering a newly aligned District 13-2A, but they’ll do so with a new crop of players coming up after many key seniors graduated.
Era head coach Don Neu said his first inclination after the realignment is to look at the new teams in the district and after that his focus shifts to the rest of the region, specifically Martin’s Mill, who has eliminated the Lady Hornets out of the playoffs the past four seasons.
“Obviously, all of us looked to see if Martin’s Mill was gone,” Neu said. “They’ve always been dominant in this region. They have been for a long time. You always look to see the predominantly good teams. Lipan also moved up from Class 1A. If you just look at our district alone, our district is one of the most solid ones in the region.”
Overall, the Region II the Lady Hornets are in will still be just as difficult as last season, according to Neu.
“I think I probably look at it a little different because we’ll be younger than we have been the past few years, but I think the region is solid,” Neu said. “I don’t think it’s any tougher than it was last year, but it’s a very solid region for sure.”
Era moves over from the five-team District 11-2A to the seven-team District 13-2A with familiar foes such as Muenster, Alvord and Chico along with newcomers Collinsville, Lindsay and Tioga.
“First of all, there are more teams which isn’t always bad,” Neu said. “We anticipated Muenster and Alvord would be in it. Muenster is favored and Alvord is second on paper, but it’s wide open after that. The games are pretty close, so I was pretty pleased with our district. That’s doesn’t mean that we can’t knock those teams off.”
Neu said the Lady Hornets’ goal is still to win the district championship. They were a win over Muenster away from repeating as district champs this season.
“If we don’t reach that goal, it will prepare us for the playoffs and that’s our first goal,” Neu said. “If we win a district championship after that, it’s our second goal. If you get to the playoffs, anything can happen. It’s some good talent. I think from top to bottom, the top four teams will be competitive for sure. We haven’t played Tioga or Lindsay lately, but I’ve seen enough of Lindsay. Collinsville will be a completely different team next year too. They graduated a lot of seniors like we did last year too.”
Losing key seniors will be a challenge next season in Neu’s opinion.
“When you have the talent like Briana Knabe, you can’t replace that,” Neu said. “You hope you have a competitive team, but we are going to be young and we have a lot of potential there. We just don’t have that big game experience. You can’t replace that. The experience my team had the past few years went a long way this year. Experience is vital. You have to get it some way.”
Juniors Honor Jones and Kiara Franklin will be counted on to step up into bigger roles.
“Kiara came a long ways last year,” Neu said. “She really, really improved from the beginning of the year to the end. She is a solid ball handler. She can shoot the ball for us and she is a leader for us. Honor got some experience last year and she didn’t play a ton of minutes, but when she did play, she contributed. The experience she got will definitely benefit her for next year.”
Era and Muenster battled it out the past two seasons for the district title and played a tie-breaking third game which gave Muenster the district championship. Neu said that matchup will be a bit different next season.
“It’s still a rivalry,” Neu said. “It will be different, but that isn’t always a bad thing. It can also be a positive. In my opinion, we won’t have any pressure on us because we know we’ll be the underdog going in. It’s the same way with Alvord. We’ll play loose. I think the pressure will be on the team that should win and that’s how we’ve been the last few years.”
As far as the potential playoff routes after the realignment, Neu said there is incentive to finish high up in the district.
“I think if you get the top two teams in our district, it’s always tough, but I think they have a chance to make the regional tournament out of our district,” Neu said. “If you get in the top two, that gives you a better position, but next year we’re going to take one game at a time. Our approach will be different and our mindset will have to be different as we approach the playoffs, but first you have to get to the playoffs.”
While Neu admitted their style will likely change, he isn’t going to get too far ahead of himself with his plans.
“Part of it will depend on who is on varsity next year,” Neu said. “Last year we pushed the pace and shot a lot of threes. This year we’ll have to adjust. We had Sandra Christian and Briana who could shoot outside, but we may or may not be able to push the ball next year. I always try to adjust to my personnel and if you don’t, you’re setting yourself up for failure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.