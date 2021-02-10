The Era Lady Hornets outscored Lindsay in the final frame of their rubber match Monday, Feb. 8, but for the second straight matchup against the Lady Knights, Era’s slow start was its demise.
The Lady Hornets fell behind 15-6 and ended up dropping a 55-45 decision, which cemented their playoff position as the fourth seed out of District 13-2A.
Head coach Done Neu said despite the loss, his team’s season isn’t over and there are still games to be played.
Still, the loss was too similar to the Lady Hornets’ 49-38 loss Jan. 22.
“We dug ourselves a hole and it was almost identical,” Neu said. “Early we let things get to us and I think we were too fired up to start. We were too pepped up. We turned the ball over and forced shots and didn’t run our offense. The first quarter just wasn’t us. I told them that we’re almost finished with this year, so I’m not going to use the young excuse anymore. We’re going to keep practicing and keep working. Hopefully the experience will pay off and I believe it will.”
Neu was quick to credit Lindsay’s offense for being a major difference in the game.
“Lindsay hit some big shots and huge shots,” Neu said. “Every time we would get back to within six or eight points, they would knock down a big shot. We got down by like 16 and battled back to 10. If we could have the first quarter over, it would have been even. I think we are two even teams.”
Led by Kiara Franklin, who paced the team with 15 points, Era was getting its dribble penetration, but the Lady Hornets weren’t able to find their outside shooting game until the second half. Era trailed 24-16 at halftime and scored 29 points in the second half.
However, the shots just weren’t falling in the first half.
“We couldn’t hit,” Neu said. “We had some great looks and we’ve been trying to get more of the drive-and-kick type offense. We did it after the first, especially in the third quarter.”
Bailee Bowden had 11 of her 14 points in the second half, but only three players including Franklin, Bowden and Kate Krebs scored in the first half.
Defensively, the Lady Hornets had trouble rebounding and blocking out. Neu said that was a huge factor in the game, especially in the first half.
“I think Lindsay banked in three 3s and credit to them for making them,” Neu said. “We stopped the penetration and made them kick it out and made them shoot the shots that we felt like maybe wouldn’t be their best shot, but they knocked them down.”
Era will begin its playoff journey at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, in Howe. Neu said it’s important his team remembers that the loss against Lindsay won’t define their season.
“It’s not a playoff game and that’s a positive both ways because they got the experience, but we weren’t eliminated,” Neu said. “Third and fourth place didn’t make enough difference and we both felt like we could win.”
Era fell to Tom Bean 44-30 in early November, but Neu said he feels like the Lady Hornets will be able to compete.
“They’ve got height and they’re tough,” Neu said. “They do a good job and I know they’ve gotten better. I know it will be a good game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.