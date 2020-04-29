Felderhoff to take over football at Era

Terry Felderhoff will be the next head coach for the Era Hornets football team. After spending the last 10 seasons as head coach at Gruver, Felderhoff is returning home.
Felderhoff was born in Muenster and also coached at Valley View in 2008 and 2009 before heading back to Gruver.
The return home is one of the main reasons for his move to Era.
“Honestly, my wife and I decided about getting closer to family once we got to this point in our lives,” Felderhoff said. “The location was perfect with my family and it seemed like it was going to be a good fit and it just felt right the more we got into it. We were at peace with the decision to move and for me to take the job. It just felt right.”
Felderhoff has been coaching for 23 years, including 14 of the last 16 years at Gruver, where he was incredibly successful. The Greyhounds won 32 games in the past three seasons.
Leaving Gruver was a difficult decision, according to Felderhoff.
“We moved to Gruver in 2004 and we left for two years to go to Valley View and then Gruver came calling again,” Felderhoff said. “Then we came back out here. It was a difficult decision. We were comfortable out here. The school and administration were good to our family, but we were in a place in our lives to get closer to our family. It didn’t matter where we were going. It was going to be a difficult decision.”
Felderhoff said his relationship with Era athletic director Don Neu was another reason he was drawn to Era.
“Coach Neu and I worked together 22 years ago,” Felderhoff said. “We talked on the phone first and then I got to know Dr. Jeremy Thompson. I’ve known Don forever. As a matter of fact, I tried to hire him in Gruver in 2016 and it was too far of a move for him. He and I have kept in contact. We’ve got a good rapport. Him being the girls athletic director and me being the boys athletic director, I think we’re going to take care of the entire program and put the kids first.”
The Hornets went 0-11 last season. Felderhoff said improvement in the overall program will be the goal.
“There is so much more than a program than what you see on a scoreboard,” Felderhoff said. “I want to go in and see what we can do and improve on everything. As far as taking over a program that didn’t win a game last year, that’s just part of it sometimes. We want to be here for the long haul and rebuild that program. It’s not going to happen overnight. There is some hope there and I feel like it’s a good place to be right now. I’m just looking forward to it.”
Building character, attitude and relentless effort will be the pillars of Felderhoff’s program.
“We obviously are judged by wins and losses in this profession, but there is so much more to it,” Felderhoff said. “It’s character, attitude and relentless effort. If you’re doing those things, the win-loss column will take care of itself. That’s the recipe I’ve used and that’s my approach going in.”
Felderhoff said it will be a clean slate for the Hornets next season.
“Let’s go and get after it,” Felderhoff said. “We’re going to do what’s best for the team overall. This whole situation is tough without kids in school. My message on Day One is we’re going to do things right and work and along the way we’re going to have fun because you have to enjoy what you’re doing to. Hopefully they see the benefit of that work and the buy-in is even more.”
Felderhoff’s success at Gruver peaked in 2018, when the Greyhounds advanced to the Class 2A Division II state championship game.
The experience he has gained at Gruver taught him several key lessons.
“Our success that we had the last few years are the result of kids buying in,” Felderhoff said. “About five or six years ago, us coaches evaluated ourselves. The 2018 season, we won 14 games, but that success started with an attitude and a belief when those kids were younger. Seeing that and going through that, it’s going to help. Experience is the best teach whether you’re a kid or an adult. There are a lot of things I can use going forward.”
Monday will be Felderhoff’s first day on the job and he said it will difficult not to be able to visit with the athletes.
“It’s tough,” Felderhoff said. “It flat stinks. I’ll meet with staff and we’ll talk and visit. They’ll catch me up on kids, but as far as meeting kids, that’s going to take some time. Hopefully I run into them here and there, but as soon as we’re allowed to, I want to meet and get to work.”
