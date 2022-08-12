Area football teams will face outside opposition for the first time Friday night in their first scrimmages of the year.
“I’m pretty excited to hit someone else besides my own teammates, personally,” Valley View senior Cash Cawthon said.
Gainesville completed its first scrimmage Thursday night at Fort Worth Castleberry, but all other area teams scrimmage Friday.
The Eagles will host Sacred Heart in an all-Cooke County scrimmage at John Kassen Stadium in a matchup of two teams in different places. Sacred Heart is coming off a state runner-up finish in TAPPS Division IV. Valley View is looking to rebound from a couple of tough years since its move up to Class 3A.
Valley View coach Curtis King said the Tigers should present a good test for the Eagles.
“I love playing Sacred Heart,” King said. “They’re athletic. (Dale) Schilling, they’re well-coached. I know they’re going to be good and play fast. They’re always good to have in a scrimmage.”
King said the biggest priority is avoiding injuries. The Eagles are one of the smallest schools in 3A and have a smaller roster than many others, so they need as many people to stay healthy as possible.
The Eagles have a lot to prove after the past two years, but King said the first day of practice was the best first day he has seen in Valley View.
“The leadership from the seniors was probably the best thing I saw, and just how hard they worked,” King said. “We had good attendance this year in summer offseason. We weren’t having to start things fresh. We were able to just pick up and go.”
Meanwhile, Callisburg heads down the road to scrimmage at Collinsville. The Wildcats had a breakout 9-2 campaign last year, while a young Collinsville team fell agonizingly short of the playoffs. Both teams are looking for continued improvement in 2022.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said in this scrimmage, he wants to see the same thing he wants from every scrimmage.
“I want great effort,” Gill said. “I want great attitude. Now, great effort is easy to define. Great attitude to me is being coachable. In other words, I’m eager to learn. I’m coachable. I’m listening, and I’m getting better at my craft.”
Both the Wildcats and Pirates bring back numerous starters from last season. The experience should pay off for both teams, and the scrimmage will be the first test to see where they stand.
Callisburg senior Colton Simpson said a scrimmage isn’t a big deal, but the Wildcats can still get a lot from it.
“It’s really just another practice, but with some new opponents,” Simpson said. “We hope to play physical, have fun and learn. Really, just playing in the scrimmage is a success. If we can get reps in, quality reps, and then learn from it, then that’s all we need.”
For many teams, the first scrimmage is more of a joint practice than anything else. Gill said the second scrimmage is when teams are more apt to do a live quarter or half and focus more on game situations. The first scrimmage may have some of those things, but the second is when things pick up.
Gill said execution needs to be smoother by the second scrimmage.
“The first one, we know there’s going to be busts,” Gill said. “It’s just a matter of, if you bust, then bust full speed. Then on the second scrimmage, we treat the busts a little bit different. You’re not paying attention to your craft. You’re not learning what to do, and consequently, that’s going to hurt you on the field. It’s going to hurt you with playing time.”
The regular season begins Aug. 26. Valley View opens at home with Ponder, and Callisburg will host Pilot Point.
